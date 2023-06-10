The good old days

June 10, 2023 John Peters Columns, Opinion 0
By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

Our home was “way out in the weeds” and we were about as backward as the backwoods we lived in. Automobiles were few and far between, electricity had not yet come our way and everybody I knew dug a living from the rocky hillsides of Surry County. The seasons ruled our lives and anyone who did not “go by the moon signs” was “some kind of a ’furriner’ with no red dirt in his blood.

Our highways were made of dirt; ankle-deep dusty in summer and knee-deep muddy in winter and anyone who drove an automobile was an expert at fixing flat tires and pushing it out of the mud. We never knew what we were missing until Pa bought our first automobile, then we, too, became experts covered with mud.

We were poor, honest, proud and “hoed our own row” as much as we could. Our neighbors were our friends with whom we swapped the hardest jobs: house and barn raisings, corn-shuckings, and tobacco-priming. We also swapped flour, eggs and sugar and kept an eye on each other in times of need. Nobody “went hungry” in our world; not even a stranger, but when one came through, we kept both eyes on him.

Hard times were normal times and when things got tough, we did as we’d always done, we “stayed behind the plow” and dug a little deeper. Somehow, some way, we made it work and looking back from today, those were the “Good Old Days,” and it seems to me; the older we get, the better they get.

As I sit here today, nearly a lifetime later, I can still see it in my mind; walking barefoot along a hot dusty road to hoe corn the whole day long in the hot summer sun. What a thrill it now would be to go back and do it all over again.