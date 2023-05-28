Funding cuts; Separating the leaders from the politicians

The present Mount Airy budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1, was unveiled earlier this month showing an effort by City Manager Stan Farmer and the board of commissioners to design a “balanced budget,” according to city documents.
In so doing, the plan shows the elimination of several positions — ones that were largely vacant anyway — as well as funding cuts to several agencies. Among those are the Surry Arts Council, the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, the Mount Airy Public Library, as well as the Mount Airy Rescue Squad.
Last week a number of area residents took part in a public hearing on the budget, many opposing these cuts, some in favor. Comments by some of the city officials seem to show they are looking to cut expenses, with little regard for the effect of such cuts.
In today’s climate, particularly in North Carolina, being able to say “I cut spending” or “I cut taxes” is good politics come election time, though not always good leadership.
Even an article we published earlier this week focused on how much money the city had given these agencies in recent years (although a fair bit of it was federal money passing through the city to the agencies, without any local effect on city taxpayers). But that article, and some of the comments from city leaders, don’t seem to be looking at the other side of the issue — what does Mount Airy and its residents get for that spending?
In the end, that’s really the key question, not how much is spent, but what do we get from the expenditures?
Take Surry Arts Council as an example. That organization has fingers in a lot of pies throughout the community — thousands of area children and youth get exposure to music, live drama, and other artistic endeavors, for free, through programs the council brings to the local schools. A few of those students, over the years, have gone on to successful careers in the arts, citing their exposure here, in their hometown, as what attracted them to the field.
The organization offers free music lessons to area youth, free music and dance workshops periodically to adults, and maintains the Historic Earle Theatre as well as the Old Time Music Heritage Hall displays at the theater. The council plays a major role in drawing music tourists to the region.
We all know how popular “The Andy Griffith Show” remains, even now, more than five decades after the show left the airways. That is a testament to the quality and timelessness of the show’s writing, acting, and production values.
But I would suggest the Surry Arts Council is a major reason behind that sustained popularity. The council’s annual Mayberry Days has grown to be a nearly week-long festival of related shows, events, and displays every September which draws tens of thousands of people to Mount Airy that week. The Andy Griffith Museum and the “Mayberry” presence in Mount Airy brings hundreds, if not thousands, of tourists to town every month, supporting a thriving downtown business district.
Surry County has much to offer tourists — outdoor trails for hiking, rivers and streams for boating, Pilot Mountain State Park, and the growing wine and vineyard business. But it’s the Mayberry effect that draws the majority of the county’s tourists to town each year.
Mayberry themed festivals and fairs have sprung up in other parts of the South and Midwest, often modeled after Mayberry Days.
That doesn’t even touch on the impressive concert series, free family movies, and so many other activities the arts council oversees — most of which either directly benefit local residents through free or low-cost exposure to the arts, or in millions of dollars generated in the local economy by visitors coming to town as a direct result of Surry Arts Council offerings.
Mount Airy’s board of commissioners may well say their concern is not how popular “The Andy Griffith Show” remains as a result of the arts council’s efforts, and they would be right, but it should be their concern to see an agency bring so much tourism money to the city. I would hazard a guess the arts council is responsible for far more tourism dollars pumped into the local economy than any local taxpayer money it receives.
I don’t mean for this to be a Surry Arts Council lovefest, the other agencies mentioned play similar, vital roles in the community.
The museum has an impressive array of educational programs and activities for children and youth, many of which are built around the STEAM educational focus — meaning they fit seamlessly as supplements to the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics focus of local school efforts. These programs enhance and build upon what the youth are learning in school.
The museum has also done more, perhaps, than any other agency to reach out to the growing Hispanic community in Surry County, highlighting their culture to local residents and leading the way in blending the two cultures.
The library, too, offers significant STEAM-related educational programs aimed at children and youth, particularly during the summer when students lose some of what they have learned during the school year. Additionally, the library serves as a key resource for those in the area who lack access to high speed internet at home and need that for job searches, school work, and related tasks; and the library has a number of programs aimed at meeting the needs of local senior citizens.
And the rescue squad? In addition to offering what is, at times, literally a life saving service in and near the city, the squad offers countless hours of medical transport and support work to the city and its residents.
I’m not writing this to say the city board members should necessarily restore the funding cuts (though with a year-end surplus that has hovered above $12 million for years, the city is in no danger of running short of money). What I do hope to see, what all city residents should hope to see, is that each member of the board will look at both sides of the question.
Don’t cut spending just to brag about being the board member who voted to cut spending. That’s being a politician. Instead, determine if that funding level requested by the agencies is a good expenditure, a good investment, for Mount Airy. Decide based on what the return is for city residents and businesses. Making a decision based on those questions is being a leader, not a politician.