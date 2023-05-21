Milestones reminder of passage of time

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

It’s that time of year again — eager seniors are finishing up their final days of formal education (whether it be high school, college, or grad school) and wistful parents are at the same time excited and anxious, thrilled at the accomplishments of their young and the bright future they may have while worried about them going off into the big world alone.

And newspaper people all across our land are writing columns, sometimes recounting their own memories of high school or college, or offering advice to this year’s graduating seniors.

My own family went through a bevy of graduations just a few years ago. Over the stretch of about five years, my two oldest daughters finished their associate degree work, followed by my oldest son getting his associate’s degree, followed by my oldest girl getting her bachelor’s degree, my next oldest earning her certified nursing credentials, which in turn was followed by my oldest getting her master’s.

Add that in the midst of all of this pomp and circumstance, my wife finished and graduated with her master’s degree, and there were a lot of commencement ceremonies in a short few years.

As I said, that’s been a few years. Time has a funny way of slipping on by, and the next thing you know a year, or two, or five or even a decade have elapsed.

This year we’ve had a few events that seem to drive home this truth. My wife and I have five children. The first four were close in age — the oldest was a month shy of turning 5 when the fourth was born. Then our final child, the third girl, came along five years later, so she’s always been the baby of the family.

A week ago, she graduated from a community college with a general education associate’s degree and a forensic science certification. The baby of our brood, just two days before her 21st birthday, finished up her community college career, and is just one year’s worth of credits from earning her bachelor’s degree.

Now that’s a stark reminder that time certainly is marching by.

That wasn’t the only reminder of just how fast time moves. The day before my youngest daughter’s graduation, my granddaughter took part in an end-of-year ceremony for her preschool program. It wasn’t one of those fake graduations where the little ones are dressed in mini graduation gowns, just a simple end-of-year program for the families to see, and the five oldest in the class moving on to kindergarten next year were recognized.

My granddaughter was among those five, and while this was not a graduation, it was still an end of sorts, with a new beginning just down the road for her.

When we started that little string of graduations I mentioned earlier, my granddaughter wasn’t even a dream, not even a thought, still a couple of years away from being born. And now, here she is, with her own first big milestone while we’re still wrapping up the milestone and graduations for our own kids.

It struck me then, just as it has no doubt so many other people, how those ends and beginnings never stop — moving from preschool to kindergarten, moving to middle school, graduating high school, college (or going into the workforce), for some graduate school and beyond, and always just behind those folks are a whole new wave of young ones, going off to preschool for the first time and a few years ahead of them are parents, grandparents and others watching those years scoot on by.

So my advice to this year’s graduates? I don’t know that I have any to offer — they will be getting plenty of advice from graduation speakers and parents and mentors over the next couple of weeks anyway, they certainly don’t need any from me.

If I were to offer a word of counsel, it would be to the parents and grandparents out there, watching their little ones grow up and go through school and become adults and celebrating those milestones.

Take a few minutes — and do it often — to just sit back and enjoy. Savor the family get-togethers and vacations and award ceremonies and church activities together. Spend time just hanging out with and talking with your kids and grandkids. Don’t get so caught up in work and other demands that keep you too busy supporting the kids that you don’t take time to be with the kids, and grandkids.

Before you know it, you’ll be wondering just where those childhood memories went, asking how you got here with your young ones graduating, moving on to bigger and newer things in life. So enjoy it now.