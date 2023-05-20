Just another old dirt road

Winter’s longest month is almost over

Winter’s longest month now has only three days remaining. The month will soon be history followed by February, the shortest month of the year. Even though February is short it can be our snowiest month and perhaps our coldest month. As January comes down to its final days, the hyacinths, jonquils, and daffodils are preparing to produce spring flowers. Wild onions are showing up on the lawn and American violets now have heart-shaped leaves on them. Spring is over the horizon and 52 days away. There is still a batch of cold weather to deal with before and after spring arrives.

Groundhog day less than week away

The day is also known as candlemas in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Dutch have a custom of burning a candle all night as a signal that spring will be welcome. Spring is really the subject of Groundhog Day. If he sees his shadow that day we have six more weeks of winter. If he does not see his shadow, we still have six more weeks of winter. The groundhog is not much of a weather guru!

Getting rid of the creepy chickweed Grinch

The Grinch is green and ugly, and so is the chickweed that thrives during the winter months. It is green and ugly, but it is also easy to get rid of because it has shallow roots and practically grows only an inch or two beneath the soil. It is easy to pull up and throw out of the garden. Remove this pesky weed from the garden or rose bushes before it gets a head start. It is the easiest of weeds to get rid of.

We have gained a half hour of daylight

As the sunsets the wind-down of January, we will have gained a half hour of daylight since Dec. 21. It paves the way for a minute more of daylight each evening when the sunsets. We can continue to enjoy this increase every day until summer arrives and spring is a little more than 50 days away.

Preparing for the mowing season

The garden centers, hardwares, Home Depots, Walmart, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ace Hardware already have lawn equipment displayed. If you need a new mower, now is the time to shop around for one and compare values. These shops have plenty of mowers waiting for you and you can choose the one that meets your needs. Check your sleeping mower during the last days of January. If your mower needs a tune-up, or some repair, now is the time to get your mower serviced. Most small engine repair shops are not as busy at this time of year. They will pick up your mower, service it, and return it to you for only a small fee. While it is being serviced, let them sharpen or replace the blade and check the battery and belts and get the mower ready for another season of dependable operation.

Making a butterscotch raw apple cake

Apples make great desserts in winter. This is a recipe that combines the caramel flavor of butterscotch with the tartness of raw apples and blended with chopped pecans for a wonderful winter treat. For this recipe, you will need one cup Crisco vegetable oil, two large eggs, two cups sugar, two and a half cups plain flour, three cups (seven or eight McIntosh or any tart apples), two three ounce boxes of Jello instant pudding, butterscotch flavor, one teaspoon pie spices, one teaspoon baking powder, one teaspoon baking soda, one teaspoon salt, one cup chopped pecans and one tablespoon vanilla flavoring. In a large bowl, add Crisco oil, eggs and sugar. In another bowl, mix plain flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and apple pie spices. Add to the sugar-oil mixture, and then add the chopped pecans. Peel the apples, cut into half inch cubes and run through the blender in “grate” mode and mix in a tablespoon of lemon juice. Add the apples to the mixture and the vanilla flavoring. Mix all the ingredients well. Spread the mixture into a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish sprayed with Pam baking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Cool the cake completely. Mix the Jello butterscotch instant pudding mix according to the instructions on the Jello boxes. Spread the pudding on top of the cake. This cake can be prepared a day before you want to serve it. Top with whipping cream, Dream Whip or Cool Whip if you desire.

Applying dormant oil spray to fruit trees

The fruit trees and grape vines will remain dormant for several more weeks and can still be pruned and trimmed for better production and appearance. On a calm day as January ends, spray the trees and grapevines with a coating of dormant oil spray to protect them from aphids and insects or diseases. A bottle of oil spray mixed with the proper amount of water will coat most of the trees and grapevines with a shiny coat of spray. The oil will protect the trees and vines and will help harvest to be protected from diseases and insect pests. The job needs to be done before the middle of February when buds start to form. On a calm day with no wind or rain in the forecast, the oil spray will stick to the limbs and the sun will dry it into the limbs.

A bit of February lore

We have a bit of cold weather lore to kick off the month. This lore says, “If February produces much snow, a fine summer it will bestow.” This is a positive thought to begin the shortest month of the year. Even though short, the month is capable of dumping quit a few inches of snow. Even though summer is quit a few months away, its always a good thought on these days before February begins.

Seventeen more days to shop for your Valentine

It is getting closer to the season of hearts, flowers, candy and love. The stores and shops are bursting with plenty of hearts, flowers and Valentine gifts. On the last cold days of January, you can warm your heart by searching for and shopping for Valentine gifts for friends, sweethearts, husbands, wives, children and grand-children. No matter whether you purchase gifts , candy, perfume, gift certificates or cards, always include a small box of candy to enclose with the card or certificate, wrap with Valentine wrapping and place a bow on the box. This will make the gift extra special and a more expressive way to show love.

Getting rid of sticks, stones and litter

The lawn of mid-winter is bare, brown and at this time while it is still dormant, it is an opportune time to check for objects such as sticks, stones, obstacles and litter. These objects could get tangled in your mower blade later in the season. While the lawn is in the dormant stage, hidden objects can be discovered and retrieved and placed in the trash bin before they cause problems when you start the mowing season.

Strike is the best variety of green bean

When it comes to selecting the very best variety of green bean, Strike wins over all the rest of the green beans including the great favorite Top Crop. Strike is a great producer and totally string-less. They produce an abundance of quality beans all summer. They are long and pencil shaped and deliver clusters of beans when continually harvested. They will produce a harvest over several weeks instead of at one time. One of their attributes is that they grow upright and are easier to harvest. They can also be sown in late June to provide a second harvest. They are one of the best green beans for canning or freezing because of their uniform size and shape as well as their attractive color.

Keeping road salt rinsed from vehicles

Road salt in the winter really helps the highways to melt snow and ice but is not to good on your vehicle. After each snow or ice event, connect up the hose on a day when temperatures rise above freezing and rinse off all the salt. Also spray under the bottom of the vehicle to rinse off salt. Use a few paper towels and some glass cleaner to clean your vehicles wiper blades and windshield to clean away slush and salt.

Avoiding ice melt and salt on driveway

Using salt and ice melt on driveways can damage the grass on the lawn because the salts will run off with the water onto the lawn when it flows off the driveway. Use the snow shovel to remove the snow from the driveway. Grass has enough problems with the chemicals in many lawn fertilizers and so called turf builders.

Disconnect hoses

If you use hoses to wash cars, fill birdbaths, or water perennials, always remember to disconnect the hoses and cover the faucets with the covers to prevent plumbing from freezing. Roll up the hoses and store them to keep water in them from freezing.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Learning fast.” Officer: “Ma’am, I stopped you because you were going 80 mph.” Young lady: “Wow, that’s very neat! I just learned to drive yesterday!”

“Bad ride.” Fran: “I’ve got the worst kind of car trouble anyone could possibly have.” Jan: “What kind of trouble are you having?” Fran: “The motor wont start, and the payments won’t stop!”

The cardinal could be national Valentine bird

We can already see a natural Valentine on the front lawn on a mid-January morning when the colorful cardinals visit the feeders and birdbath. Frosty crystals with the winter sun shining on them and maybe a dusting of snow enhances the color of the cardinals. They are colorful in all four seasons but the white background of frost and snow creates a natural Valentine’s card. The cardinal could be the official bird for Saint Valentines Day.

Getting ready for a season of white stuff

Will we get much snow as we move on into the New Year? We are certainly hoping for a few hefty snowfalls and we know most children are also. Now is the time to get down to the serious expectation of some snow, sleet, ice and freezing rain and a wintry mix during January and February. Get the snow shovel out of storage or purchase one now because the best time to purchase them is when no snow is on the ground. Buy a new ice scraper or two and several cans of de-icer spray. Keep several flashlights handy in case the power goes off. Keep a few easy to prepare meals on hand and some sandwich ingredients and snacks for kids on snow days.