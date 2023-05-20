Just another old dirt road

May 20, 2023 John Peters Columns, Opinion 0
By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

It branches off today’s Pine Ridge Road; a quarter mile south of the Virginia border in Surry County. It had no name early on, but since it led to our house, we called it, “Our Road.” We lived a half-mile down the hill in what began as a one-room log cabin my parents built in 1936. For some 48 years, it was our home, our sanctuary, our port in the storm, the place we came back to at the end of the day, when tired and worn, to rest and recuperate.

With almost no automobile traffic early on, nobody worried much about up-keep on our road, because it was awfully hard to get stuck in the mud with a horse and sled. (For the first few years, we didn’t even own a horse.) Even so, every now and then, we threw a few rocks in a small mud hole beside Jim Smith’s peanut field.

As the years passed, automobile traffic increased big-time, the Little Mud Hole became the Big Mud Hole and a whole ‘nother ball game. It ate rocks faster than we could haul them on the sourwood sled and just like fish worms in the July heat, they went straight to China: never to be seen again. It was said that a couple of cars may have gone down just like the Titanic right there in the middle of our road; never to be seen again.

When at its worst, I could no longer ride my bicycle all the way through without wrecking in all that mud. I could see it in my mind; Mama waiting at home with that stern look on her face that said it all without saying a single word. How did I know? I’d had been there before and knew the score, “You don’t stay outta’ them mud-holes, you ain’t gonna’ have nothing fit to wear and you gonna’ look funny climbing on that school bus nekkid as a jaybird.”

Come winter time, the dual tire tracks became deep ruts; with the middle scraped flat by dragging car bottoms. When a car’s wheels dropped into the ruts, there was no way out except at the other end. Even with a good running start, it was almost impossible to drive all the way through without getting stuck in the middle of “the awfullest mess you ever seen.”

Any driver who’d been there before also knew the score; he drove up to the mud hole, took a good look and a deep breath, backed out to solid ground, got a good grip on the steering wheel, revved the motor wide open, and dove in. Metal-bending sounds could be heard a mile away, along with words unfit for tender ears. Muddy water sprayed far out on both sides of the road and when the car came to a stop, as almost all of them did, the driver had two choices: sit there and cuss or wade knee-deep mud to dry ground.

Most wound up doing both.

Any driver lucky enough to make it through the Big Mud, then had an easy down-hill run all the way to our house. But when they left to go back home, they had an even bigger problem: the steep muddy hill they had to climb going back. They backed their car out to the turning-around-place to get another good running start, floor-boarded it and came roaring back by the house wide-open. Most only made it about halfway up our hill and what fun it was to watch them burn their tires off in a cloud of smoke. Sad to say, when I began driving, it was nowhere near as much fun.

For anyone lucky enough to make it back up our hill, the fun was just beginning, because, not far away, the Big Mudhole was waiting to be re-tackled all over again on the way back, along an old dirt that today bears the name Banjo Lane.