Readers share memories of Mom

Last week, with the approaching Mother’s Day observance, I shared some memories of my mother, and then I asked you readers to send some memories of your mothers that are special to you, to share here with our other readers. We have three families who have shared a little bit about there mother here.

Thanks to you all who sent the memories in, and to all moms reading this I wish you a Happy Mother’s Day!

Mama

By Wayne Easter

My mama was not your “Little Old Granny” type who sat on the front porch and rocked up a storm in her favorite rocking chair, while shelling peas or breaking green beans. She did not wear ankle-length dresses, full aprons or slatted cardboard bonnets, nor did she “put on airs.” What you saw was what you got.

She was a hard worker who never got caught up and when things got tight, she “made do” with what she had. Come cold winter mornings, Pa started fires in the wood heater and wood cook stove, but it was Mama who baked the cake. She fried the fatback (bacon to us moderns), made the white-sop gravy (sauce, you all), baked homemade biscuits you would not believe and got us kids off to school with a warning, “You better learn something or you gonna’ grow up dumb like your daddy.”

All spring, summer and fall, she worked the fields beside my Pa, kept the house, cooked the meals, tended the garden, filled the basement with food for winter, washed clothes in a galvanized washtub over an outdoor fire, ironed (with a flatiron heated on the wood cook stove) and mended the holes we wore in our clothes while running wild in the backwoods.

Don’t get me wrong: Pa did his part too. He plowed the fields, cut the firewood, fed the animals, hunted squirrels and ‘possums and ran the still. When Pa passed away, Mama sold the home place, bought a new mobile home, and a used car, then moved “up on the road” where she had always wanted to live. For the next 28 years, she “ran the roads,” fished and cooked the huge dinners for Sunday company.

To finally get around to what this is all about; Mother’s Day, the day we honor our Mamas, who brought us into the world. Back then, we did not go around saying “I love you” and all that mushy stuff; it was taken for granted; both Pa and Mama loved us and we loved them right back. Both of our parents were tough, but Mama was as tough as an old shoe, who ruled the roost without saying a word. Even so, deep down, she had a heart of gold and would do anything for her kids and most anybody, for that matter.

Mama lived on to the age of 96 and has now been gone for several years. With that in mind I’m probably safe in saying this; (using our “no mushy stuff” tradition) “Mama, we sure did like you and Happy Mother’s Day.”

Memories of Mom

By Joe Zalescik

If I am not mistaken my mother invented “Free Range Parenting.” As a child of the 1960s one of my first memories of my mother was when I was 4 years old. It was the first day of kindergarten and I was in the afternoon class. My sister was in first grade so she had to walk to school in the morning.

Mom walked me to kindergarten that first day, showed me the door, and said “that is where you have to go” and then left. Mom never drove a car, so everyday I walked to school alone at 4 years old. Today this might be considered child abuse, in the 1960s this was normal parenting. She was teaching me independence and I did not even know it.

Mom did not want us in the house during the summer months. We had to go out and play by ourselves and find pick up baseball, football, or basketball games. There were no planned play dates or participation trophies, just pure independence.

Mom and Dad both worked and raised four children in a house with one bathroom. Dad passed away when he was 82 years old and mom is going to be 96 years old next month. She is doing well in an assisted living facility in New Jersey. She is proud of her four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

I don’t think free range parenting will work too well today but it did work for my generation. A little independence is good for everyone.

Missing Mom on Mother’s Day (Helen White)

By David, Betty, Ruth, Lora

I’m paying tribute to my Mom who passed in August 2022. She was 94 years old.

I’ll start by saying she touched everyone’s life in a special way. Her sense of humor, quick wit and warm, loving personality was a blessing to us all.

My sister and I had the honor and privilege to be her full time caregivers for the last five years of her life. Plus, two wonderful part-time workers.

I often wondered how she lived to the ripe old age of 94, setting a record in our family. She seemed to have led an ordinary life. And then it hit me. Her secret to longevity was simple. She was truly happy, and so were we. Her motto was pray to the Lord, count your blessings, and when life hands you lemons, make lemonade

We celebrate this year with a glass of lemonade and a toast to Mom. We love you.

Happy Mother’s Day.

David, Betty, Ruth, Lora