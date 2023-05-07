Leader in Me helps students design future

Dr. Kim Morrison, Superintendent Mount Airy City Schools

Artificial intelligence can write speeches, lay out a full term paper with references, create videos and graphs, build a presentation with citations, and even mimic humans online. This is the future and it is coming fast. Our students who enter elementary this year will be in jobs when they graduate that do not currently exist. Our world’s workforce will be dependent on technology and technology skills. Everything from business management to farming to teaching will have complicated technological components.

I know it sounds like the Jetsons or Star Trek and for you younger readers it sounds like Blade Runner or the Matrix. Where do skills such as carpentry, plumbing, construction, agriculture, and all the trades fit into such a world? In Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) we believe students will need both trade skills and advanced technology skills so they can design their future. Designing their future begins every day in the classroom.

We must make sure every child is a design thinker and is flexible enough to pivot with skills and fit into a workforce that we can’t yet imagine. Whether you want to learn a trade, run a business, teach a subject, become a doctor, or become an engineer, we think students need workforce readiness beginning in kindergarten. Children are naturally curious, innovative, and ready to learn. By about third grade many of these creative skills are suppressed and students aren’t crazy about school.

We want every day to be centered around students. Their learning environment should provide them opportunities to problem-solve, work well with others, be empathetic, and make plans for the future. We can expose them to careers beginning early through field trips or visits from those in the field which helps stretch their thinking in new and different ways. Our innovative programs and amazing top rated teachers can show them the way.

The state work of Portrait of a Graduate for North Carolina (https://www.dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/operation-polaris/portrait-graduate) defines what industry, schools, and the community believe are important skills for every graduate to possess when they graduate and enter the real world. These skills are durable skills outlined with the help of industry partners. Students need to be able to collaborate, communicate, think critically, show empathy, continually learn and grow, and take personal responsibility. We have developed our own local approach that shows how graduates also need leadership skills. How do we equip our students with these durable skills?

Every day our teachers and staff help students learn durable skills. The leadership framework in elementary school through Leader in Me grows leadership at every level. The students set personal goals and communicate those clearly to their parents and teachers. They think critically and collaborate together to use Stephen Covey’s “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” (https://www.leaderinme.org/what-is-leader-in-me/). As adults we are aware of these strategies to help us be effective. Beginning with the end in mind in elementary school will allow these future leaders the opportunity to build durable skills.

Leader in Me believes that every child can be a leader and be in charge of their own learning. Personal responsibility is something that is important to understand as students grow and become young adults. By working well with others and encouraging others, students learn to help grow greatness in their classmates. They learn to be empathetic and build strategies such as being proactive. We want students to plan ahead, collaborate with others, and look for a solution that works for everyone. We also encourage them through many activities to synergize and team build so they can see solutions can work well when we work together.

Seeking first to understand, then to be understood is something adults have a hard time with but children can learn from an early age. We can teach students to be active listeners and respond well to others rather than always needing to be the one talking. We can build these skills into assignments, curriculum approaches, and events. Classroom assignments provide problems to be solved that help students learn to think critically and look at problems from multiple points of view. Wouldn’t that be great if students graduated already having this workplace skill?

Designing your future is a lot better than having others design it for you. Empowering graduates with durable skills allow them to pursue trades, certifications, and advanced degrees in any career of their choosing. This begins in kindergarten and is grown throughout their K-12 experience. Mount Airy City Schools staff work hard every day to allow students to design their future and be equipped to be successful.

