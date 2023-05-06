Memories of Mom

We’re little more than a week away from Mother’s Day, and that is always a time for celebration in our household. Of course, with five children — all grown adults now — we have plenty of folks gathering to honor their mom, my wife. And with the arrival of my granddaughter a few years ago, that celebration and honoring now extends to one of my daughters.
As is no doubt the case for many of us, this time of year is also when we reflect on our own mothers, especially those of us who have lost our moms. My mother passed away in 2015, a little more than two years after my dad passed. It’s difficult for me to separate the two in my memory — they were married for 63 years, raised my sisters and me, and absolutely adored their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When I think of the values I have in life, of the things I’ve done that were good, of the great childhood memories I have, both of them are there, almost as one, as the chief influence in my life.
Still, I do have a few specific memories of each, little things that I recall from my childhood and later years that were specific to each of my parents.
For my Mom, one that sticks out in my mind is one day, when I was maybe 5 years old, we were home together, and she made tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch. I sat at the kitchen table eating, while she was in the den. At one point I decided I wanted more soup, so I poured a bit from the pot into my bowl and continued eating. A few minutes later she came into the kitchen to refill her bowl, and then asked me if I had gotten more soup.
“No,” I replied.
I have no idea why I lied — kids that age say and do stupid things for no reason.
That one word got me a swift meeting with the hand of justice against my backside. Once she was done, my mom sat down and told me she didn’t mind if I had gotten more soup — she would have given it all to me if I wanted. What she couldn’t accept was lying.
I came away from that episode knowing two things. First, I should never lie. Second, Mom really does know everything. How could she have known I had gotten more soup? (Turns out I had left some drippings down the side of the pot, but there again, 5 year-olds are sometimes not the brightest folks on the planet, especially when it comes to masterminding soup capers).
I have plenty of other memories — those that showed her tenderness and love for virtually all people, her loyalty to family (even when some family members do everything they can to push relatives away), her toughness and quiet determination in the face of adversity, how she was truly happy and content with her life, particularly when she had her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids around.
One day I recall when my great-nephew (my niece’s son), walked up to my mom and gave her a big hug. He was 4 or 5 at the time, and my Mom held onto him, hugging him and said “That’s worth more than a million dollars.”
She wasn’t just saying it. At that point in her life, she genuinely got more joy from hugging one of her great-grandchildren than she would have gotten had you handed her a case full of money. Chances are, she would have doled out most of the money to her kids and grandkids anyway.
Perhaps what stays with me most is not one specific memory, but a collection of them — times when my mom and I would just talk about life, about family, about beliefs and books and all sorts of subjects. That started when I was a child — I was a voracious reader, and was particularly in love with science and history, as well as The Three Investigators young fiction series (and most anything relating to the supernatural/kid-appropriate horror or Star Trek).
I would often spend hours talking with my Mom about what I was reading, what I was learning. She would sometimes talk as well about books or magazine articles she had read. My mom was born in the early years of The Great Depression, and even after the depression had supposedly ended, her childhood and teen years were marked by extreme poverty. She never finished school — I’m not sure she even attended high school. Yet she was an avid reader, and loved to learn just for the sake of learning.
We spent a lot of time just talking. We continued that, even in her later years, though many of those conversations were by phone. Even today, nearly eight years after her death, when I learn something particularly interesting, or come across something surprising, my first thought is “Can’t wait to tell Mom when I call, see what she thinks.”
I catch myself, of course, in the same moment, remembering that’s no longer possible. Still, it is some comfort to think about her, to remember one of the major reasons I enjoy reading, enjoy learning, was because of her, of watching her read and learning, and because of so many of those long talks she and I would have.
When Mother’s Day comes around, in the midst of our family gathering for my wife and my daughter — the two moms of the group — I’ll definitely be thinking about my mom.
What about you? Do you have specific memories of your mom that you fondly recall? Maybe talks or activities the two of you engaged in years ago, or maybe still do today? Then share those with our readers. If you’ll email those to me, at jpeters@mtairynews.com, with Memories of Mom in the subject line, I’ll include as many as I can in the May 13 Mount Airy News. If we have too many to fit, I’ll do my best to get them all together online, at mtairynews.com, on Mother’s Day.
Please get those to me by the end of the day on Thursday, May 11. Share your Memories of Mom.