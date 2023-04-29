Don’t like Hollywood offerings? You can make it change

It is a common complaint, most of us have probably heard — and said — hundreds of times: Hollywood just doesn’t make good family movies any more. Long gone are the days of “The Andy Griffith Show,” when you felt safe to watch television with everyone from your youngest child to your grandmother sitting in the room with you.
It’s easy to blame the entertainment industry for most everything, including the lack of good, clean, family-friendly movies, TV shows and even books. Folks love to point the finger at movie makers, TV and streaming producers, book and magazine and website publishers, as if they all are part of a grand conspiracy to destroy common morals — that “Hollywood” wants to destroy America, or undercut long-cherished religious principles, or bring about sweeping social and cultural changes, that all those filthy movies and subversive shows and books are aimed at all sorts of nefarious purposes.
The true cause of the change in entertainment offerings is far closer to home. In fact, if we could collectively look in a mirror, the reason would be staring us in the face.
Hollywood, or the entertainment industry, is first and foremost a business. It’s only real purpose is to make money. To be sure, there are times when a film or a show or a book is shown or published that is meant to make us take a hard, maybe critical look at ourselves, to perhaps see if societal norms need to be changed. To its great credit, the entertainment industry helped lead the way for the long-overdue changes ushered in during the Civil Rights era, and has played a role in other positive changes in our society.
But mostly, the entertainment industry is filled with fluff that aims only to make money, and the powers that be in that industry make money by producing movies and television shows and streaming shows and books and games which appeal to the widest group of people.
There is an alternative. For those of us who lament the seeming dearth of quality, clean entertainment, there are companies producing family friendly work. A good example of that is in town this weekend — “Lucky Louie,” a movie by Daniel Roebuck’s A Channel Of Peace.
Roebuck, many will recall, was Cliff Lewis on “Matlock,” among scores of rolls he has had during his 40-year career as an actor, writer and director.
Earlier this week, in chatting with Daniel, he told me that he grew up on shows such as “The Andy Griffith Show” — productions that were clean, high-quality, funny, and could sometimes carry a message of hope or about the importance of family or responsibility. He misses those shows and movies.
So he put his money where his mouth is, helping to start the non-profit A Channel of Peace to produce films such as “Lucky Louie.”
I don’t know that the film will garner any Academy Awards, but it is a funny, charming movie with a positive message (or two), done to modern Hollywood quality standards, and it’s a film you can take the whole family to see. It is playing twice more today, and two times on Sunday, at the Historic Earle Theatre.
But Roebuck is far from the only person doing this sort of work. Many of you may be familiar with Sherwood Pictures, which has produced five clean, faith-based movies. My personal favorite is “Facing the Giants,” but the movie “Fireproof” was the highest-grossing independent film in the United States in 2008 — yes, as these movies improved, they were getting national theatrical releases just like the Hollywood films. Another one of its films, “Courageous,” was the fourth highest grossing movie in all of the U.S. its opening weekend.
Alex Kendrick, the former associate pastor at Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia, who founded the film company, eventually joined with brothers, Stephen Kendrick and Shannon Kendrick, to form Kendrick Brothers Productions. There, they have produced five more films and documentaries.
Their first, War Room, was released by Sony Pictures Releasing, grossing $11.4 million in its first weekend and $74 million overall. These aren’t movies shot in someone’s back yard, they are high-quality movies competing with, and oftentimes outdrawing, the big boys.
And, of course, let’s not forget “Mayberry Man,” the movie by brothers Stark and Cort Howell inspired after their visit to Mayberry Days — their dad is Hoke Howell, who appeared in one episode of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
“Mayberry Man” was put together and overseen by the brothers, and largely crowd-funded. Again, it’s not going to win any Academy Awards, but it is a funny, well-done family movie, with a bit of a lesson we could all learn and grow from.
I’m not trying to talk you into going down to the Earle this weekend to watch “Lucky Louie,” nor am I trying to peddle “Mayberry Man” (which is, incidentally, available for rental or purchase at Amazon). What I’m trying to illustrate is that there are alternatives. For those of you who really mean it when you complain about violence, profanity and sexually explicit scenes so prevalent in modern entertainment, the answer is simple: stop watching those shows, stop going to those movies, stop buying those books.
Seek out and support the alternatives. If enough people put their money where their mouth is, the entertainment industry will change. In the end, it’s simply following the money, and ultimately, we control where that money is spent.