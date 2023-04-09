Not yet time for tomatoes

Early April time to start perennials
Perennials are the flowers of all four seasons. They not only produce flowers but also foliage for many months of the year. We like them because they are easy to maintain and also there are so many of them to choose from. April is the season to start all varieties of perennials because this is the month when almost every variety is featured in nurseries, garden centers, hardwares, Ace Hardware, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, and Home Depot.
You can select from a long list including Creeping Phlox, Diantus, Sweet William, Bugle Weed, Red Coral Bells, American Bee Balm, Veronica, Forget-Me-Nots, Lobella (cardinal flower), Candy Tuft, Clown Flower, Pink Thrift, Red Hot Poker, Dusty Miller, Coral Bell (royal purple), Columbine White Daisy, Oriental Poppy, Black-Eyed Susan, Hen and Chicks, Creeping Jenny, Daphne, Sea Thrift and Hellabore. Perennials are cold-resistant, heat tolerant, and most can be shaped and trimmed. Many bloom during winter and some can be rooted into other containers. Many garden centers have special sections of perennials.
Now is time to build up garden soil
As we move toward the middle of April, build up the garden soil by adding organic products such as peat moss, top soil, and Black Kow composted cow manure. These organic ingredients can be added separately to the soil or all three can be mixed and added to the soil. Peat moss can be purchased in three cubic foot bales for about $12 and Black Kow comes in five- and ten-pound bags. Top Soil comes in 25- and 50-pound bags. These products can be mixed and added to rows and furrows when you plant vegetable seeds or plants.
The fragrant essence and grace of April showers
The freshness of an April shower is an unforgettable experience. No other precipitation has such an essence and manner of grace as the charm of April’s showers. They seem to be more rare than they used to be. Years ago, they seemed to be a daily experience. Nevertheless, we still look forward to the fresh aroma that April showers bring. A lot of April showers may not last but five or ten minutes, but there is something extra special about walking in a graceful April shower. There are not as many people that carry umbrellas on April mornings in expectation of a shower during the day. In order for an April shower to come our way, maybe we should keep the umbrellas handy!
Making an old fashioned bread pudding
Bread pudding is a great dessert at any time of the year but especially on a cool April day. For this recipe you will need one loaf of bread soaked in two cups of milk for one hour. Beat in three large eggs, one can apple sauce, one cup golden raisins, one teaspoon vanilla extract, one teaspoon cinnamon, two teaspoons apple pie spices, half cup flour (plain), one stick light margarine, one cup brown sugar, and one cup sugar. Mix all ingredients into the bread and milk that has been broken into chunks and soaked in the milk for one hour. Mix all ingredients and pour into a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish sprayed with Pam baking spray. Bake at 300 degrees for one and a half hours or until light brown. Makes eight servings.
Getting ready for a cool dogwood winter
The dogwoods have now reached their stage of full bloom and in another week, they will reach their stage of peakness and will be ready to lose their petals. This is when we begin what is called “Dogwood Winter.” This period lingers for about two weeks and lasts until the first days of May. It brings cool nights and a chance of some frost. It is definitely not an ideal time for planting warm weather vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers, squash, cucumbers, green beans, lima beans, and corn. Speaking of Dogwood winter, there is a legend that says, “When the leaves on the dogwoods are the size of a squirrel’s ear, it is time to plant corn.” This may be true because by the time petals finish falling from the dogwoods, it will be the first week of May and after that Dogwood Winter will be over.
Planting heirloom tomatoes a good investment
Do you know what defines a heirloom tomato? To classify as heirlooms, these varieties must be more than 50 years old and are proven varieties and some of them have been proven for generations and were grown in the gardens of our parents and grandparents. Some of them are Beefsteak Mortgage Lifter, Homestead, Marglobe, Brandywine, Rutgers and Roma. Many of these tomato heirlooms have a long history behind them. My father and grandmas planted Homestead, Marglobe, Rutgers, and Beefsteak in their gardens. They never staked them but allowed them to sprawl all over the garden space and they harvested tomatoes by the bushel. There are hundreds of hybrid tomatoes around but the old favorite heirlooms are very much worthwhile in today’s garden plot.
Three weeks of fickle April weather remain
April’s fickle weather is in full swing and we still have more than half the month remaining. We can expect plenty of cool nights, risks of frost, cold soil temperatures, and weather that includes cold nights and weather patterns. Do not be fooled into planting warm weather vegetables, but be patient and wait for the warmer days and nights of May to sow warm weather vegetables and plants of tomatoes and peppers.
Preparing for a season of humming birds
We are entering the second week of April and the temperatures are still cool as the first humming birds have started to arrive. There are not very many spring time flowers in bloom yet so it is a great idea to place a feeder half filled with nectar on the porch or deck and keep a close eye out for the arrival of the hummers. More should be arriving in the next few weeks. As you see more of them, place another feeder and add more nectar during the weeks ahead. By the end of April the hummers should be here in full force. You can prepare your own nectar by mixing a half cup sugar to one cup of water. For a better nectar you can use bottled water.Use plastic milk cartons to store the nectar. You can purchase nectar in half-gallon bottles or you can buy powdered nectar in envelopes and mix it with proper amount of water. .
April showers could produce seasons first rainbow
An April fresh shower is one of the month’s most unforgettable attributes gently falling on freshly arrayed trees with new leaves. Nothing in early spring smells like a shower on an April afternoon. One quality of an April shower is you can walk in one of them without really getting wet. April showers can also produce the very first of the season’s rainbows to adorn the eastern sky. Just to sniff the aroma of an April shower is a heaven sent blessing.
Robins are now signs of every season
Robins were once known as signs of spring but now in this 21st century, they can be described as birds of every season. They are on the lawn in all the seasons of the year and seem to have adapted to all four seasons. They have discovered the ground doesn’t freeze that much in winter which allows them plenty of food. Even though they don’t build nests in winter they find plenty of places to roost and stay comfortable. They certainly add plenty of color and action to all the seasons of the year.
Getting ready for a season of the azalea
The azaleas are greening up after a cold winter and will soon be in full bloom. You can now feed them with Miracle-Gro liquid azalea food or Flower-Tone organic flower food. They will respond quickly to the liquid Miracle-Gro and provide late spring blooms and lush green summer foliage.
Hoe hoe hoedown
“Bird Brained.” A man walked into the vet’s office with a pelican on top of his head. “You need help immediately” said the vet. “I surely do,” said the pelican, “Get this man off of me!”
“Nap Snatcher.” A church member said to the pastor after the morning worship, “Pastor, you were very good this morning; you interrupted my nap at least a dozen times.”
“Cheap Talk. “Talk is cheap because the supply is greater than the demand!”