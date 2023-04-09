Ol’ Messy!

April 9, 2023 John Peters Columns, Opinion 0
By Wayne Easter

Ol’ Messy was Zeke Singletree’s mule: His pride, joy and faithful companion who pulled his plow across endless fields, dragged in trees for firewood, and served as transportation when the need arose. When Zeke imbibed too much of the “Fruits of Bacchus” down at Old Rocky Top, (the local watering hole) Ol’ Messy, true to form, brought him home safely every time.

Zeke brewed his own moonshine and after making an extra good batch, for the first time ever, he had extra money and what did he do? He bought himself an automobile. It was an exciting time and all the neighbors knew there would be h—- to pay when poor old Messy was “put out to pasture,” transportation-wise.

The car’s former owner tried to teach Zeke how to drive, but, as the Singletrees were known to do, nobody could tell him anything because he already knew all about everything. As a neighbor told it, “When Zeke bought that car, I knowed’ we was in for a rough old time in these parts. Sure enough, the first time he cranked it up, he poured on the coal and run straight through the hog pen. He wiped out his whole flock of chickens, tore down the clothes line and his wife Rhudella (bless her poor soul) went back home to Mama.”

On that same day, he wiped out two cornfields, primed a half-acre of tobacco and never got out of low gear. It could have been much worse, but word had gotten around and everybody was on the watch, just in case. “Lord help us, yonder he comes.”

Never at a loss for courage and bravery, Zeke headed for town and never had he seen so many crazy people and cars, and as he told it, “Nobody knowed how to drive a lick.” He ran a red light at the town’s only stoplight, and ran over his wife Rhudella’s grandma who was trying to cross the street.

He slid to a stop in a cloud of dust, looked back at the poor soul lying there in the dirt, thankfully un-hurt, and told her, “Look out.” She looked at him and asked, “Why? You comin’ back?” A bystander, who saw it all, asked Zeke, “Didn’t you see that red light?” Zeke replied, “Yes, don’t pay them things no never mind, they turn red and green and all kinds of colors.”

After running over Grandma, he decided this “driving thing” was not what it was cracked up to be, so, tired and worn, he headed for home. When he saw poor Ol’ Messy standing in the pasture looking forlorn and heartbroken, that’s when he got another of the brilliant ideas he was known for. He installed some old buggy shafts on his automobile, hooked up Ol’ Messy, and they rode off into the sunset where they lived happily ever after.