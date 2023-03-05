Shamrocks mark seasonal change

Shamrocks appearing

Saint Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17. Supermarkets such as Food Lion, Lowe’s Foods and Harris-Teeter now feature pots and containers of Kelly green shamrocks at a cost of around $3 or $4 a pot. They make very dining room table decorations. Shamrocks need indirect sunlight and do not overwater them. To water them, remove the decorative wrapping and place pot over the drain in the kitchen sink and then allow to drain for five or ten minutes and replace the wrap. After Saint Patrick’s Day, re-pot the shamrock in a larger container of potting medium and feed with Flower-Tone organic flower food. As the weather warms, place shamrock outside in a semi-sunny location. They can also be kept indoors in a semi-sunny location.

Month of the lion and lamb

We are now four days into the month of March and the arrival of spring is only 16 days away. That does not mean that warm weather is anywhere near. March can have a split personality and take on the behavior of a lion one day and a lamb the next. Snow is known to occur during the month and frost can be on the lawn any given morning. On the bright side of the month, there can be a few warm days when the trees begin to bud and shows signs of life.

Signs of spring around the lawn

The days are still getting longer by a minute each evening and Daylight Savings Time will arrive in just a few days. The hyacinths and jonquils are greening up and preparing to bloom. The wild onions are spiking up on the lawn and the dogwoods have a display of tiny buds as a preview of snowy white flowers in April. The awakening lawn shows hints of green and rose bushes have hints of life in them. Slowly the landscape is responding and preparing for spring’s arrival.

Saint Patrick’s Day green corned beef salad

This is a colorful salad to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. You will need one and three fourths cups water, one three-ounce box of lime Jello, one cup of mayonnaise, one grated onion, one cup diced celery, four hard cooked eggs (diced), one can Libby’s corned beef (broken into small chunks). Bring water to a boil, add the Jello and mayonnaise. Stir and dissolve. Add the grated onion that has been run through the blender in grate mode. Add the diced celery and four diced hard-cooked eggs. Add the corned beef chunks. Mix all ingredients together in a square pan or dish. Refrigerate for several hours. Makes eight to ten servings. Keep in the refrigerator after serving.

Bees scouting around

It is not unusual to see bees scouting around in early March on a warm and rare March afternoon, even if it is just to stretch their wings and leave their hive or hollow or scout around for nectar. There are some early blooms of Carolina jasmine, hyacinths and jonquils. A bit of late winter weather lore says that if you see bees buzzing around in the month of March, expect cold, windy, and also some rainy conditions the next day.

Keeping Christmas cactus fed and watered

The Christmas cactus are still wintering over in the living room and awaiting their move to the deck in late April. As we move toward mid-March, they will need to be fed with Flower-Tone organic flower food once each month and a drink of water every ten days. It is the ideal time to add some cactus medium to the containers, if the foliage has any reddish color, move them away from their sunny location to another area of the room. Always use a plastic drip tray under the containers to prevent water damage.

The Carolina jasmine in the late winter

The Carolina Jasmine is a beautiful investment in all four seasons of the year. It has lush green foliage that forms a hedge of greenery and an array of fragrant yellow flowers several times a year. An advantage of jasmine is that it can be trimmed and shaped several times during different seasons of the year. The foliage is thick enough for birds to roost in during springtime and summer. Another bonus is you have something green and growing in all seasons.

Preparing for a season of the four o’clocks

Most hardwares and garden departments have racks of flower seeds that feature four o’clocks or you can order special varieties from Burpee or Park Seed catalogs. Packets in stores cost around $2. You can choose from red, white, yellow, pink and wine. Four o’clocks will thrive in any type of soil and will produce flowers from mid-May all the way until frost. The foliage is bright green and highlights the colorful blooms. They add color and greenery to any flower bed and make a nice border to the edge of the garden plot.

The American bee balm has awakened

The American bee balm plant is greening up after a winter on the back of the porch covered and protected by several sheets of cardboard and six plastic bags that shield it from the extremes of winter. On sunny days when temperatures are above freezing, the protective covering is removed to allow warmth of the sun to heat the balm up. It is now showing signs of renewed life on sunny March days.

Starting a row or bed of spring onion sets

As we move on into March a row or bed of spring onion sets can start off the garden season. A pound of onion sets costs around $3 and you can choose from red, yellow or white sets. Start them off in a furrow about five or six inches deep. Spread a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow and set the onion sets about four or five inches apart root side down and cover the sets with another layer of peat moss and then a layer of Garden-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill up soil on each side of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade for solid soil contact. After the onions sprout keep hilling up soil on each side of the furrow and side-dress with Garden-Tone.Hill up onions each time you side-dress them.

Control wild onions by keeping them trimmed

Wild onions are making their appearance on the lawn for a season that will last until warm weather arrives. They have bulbs that reach deep down into the soil. The best way to control them is to use the weed trimmer and cut them back to ground level or mow them with the blade set near the ground. The wild onions are green which is the only positive attribute they have in their favor. Keeping them down to ground level will stunt their growth and make the lawn look much better.

English Alaska green peas will thrive in early spring

English garden peas are definitely a cool weather vegetable that doesn’t mind the cold soil of late winter and will usually provide a harvest in about two months. They are one of the few vegetables rich and good for the soil. This crop has few insects to bother them and not many weeds at this time of year. One pound of seed will sow a 50-foot row. They need no plant food and only a layer of peat moss to add texture to the soil. When sowing, have the choice of Green Arrow, Alaska, Wando, and masterpiece. Sow seed in a furrow 4 or 5inches deep and cover seed with a layer of peat moss and hill up soil on each side of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade for solid soil contact. As the peas grow, keep soil hilled up on each side of the row to give the peas plenty of support.

Enjoying front porch and hyacinth perfume

On an early March morning on the front porch with the sun shining down on colorful, fragrant, hyacinths emitting unforgettable fragrant perfume that wafts across the porch to our nostrils it is an aroma that speaks loudly of springtime just around the bend. Add this to a yard filled with robins and crows calling in the distance and a mug of freshly perked hot coffee all add to a wonderful pre-spring morning with the earnest of spring in the early march air!

Starting a row or bed of early spring greens

The soil of early March may be cool, but not too cool that a row or bed of spring greens can now be sown. Spring greens are sweeter than that planted in autumn and they will sprout and grow quickly. You can choose from a mixture of curly mustard, rape, kale, broddleaf, turnip, tender green, and spinach. Sow the seed in a furrow about two or three inches deep. Cover seed with a layer of peat moss and a layer of Garden-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill up soil on each side of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade. As the greens sprout, continue to hill up soil on each side of the row. Side-dress every three weeks with Garden-Tone organic vegetable food.

The almanac for March

There was a full moon of the evening of Tuesday, March 1. It will be the last full moon of winter and its name is Full Worm Moon. Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m. eastern daylight time. Set your clocks forward one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. The moon reaches its last quarter on Tuesday, March 14. Saint Patrick’s Day will be Friday, March 17. Spring begins on Monday, March 20, but the first full day of spring occurs on Tuesday, March 21. There will be a new crescent moon on the western horizon on Tuesday evening. The moon reaches its first quarter on Tuesday, March 28.