Reader takes issue with letter

February 23, 2023 Letters

To the Editor,

Shame on you Mount Airy News.

In the world we live in and you publish a letter to the editor on Feb. 9 (“Reader assails ‘liberals’’) that the last paragraph states Putin should start his nuclear war in Washington, D.C. I could care less about the rest of the letter, everyone has the right to their opinion. But, that comment is a threat to our country. That should be considered an act of treason against our country.

I would never buy or promote your paper again. Shame on you.

Cindy Adams

Mount Airy