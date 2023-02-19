Reader: Board should stop with theatrics

To the Editor,

In today’s world, there is no limit to the resources available to people for sourcing information and the news. There are various social media platforms where we can allow ourselves to go into an echo chamber and only follow, read, and subscribe to people, outlets, and sources that we believe are telling the truth, isolating ourselves from the points of view of others.

We have friends and family members that we discuss the news with. We have cable to watch local, national, and international news. We have the radio and, my personal favorite, podcasts. I left one source out because this is what I wanted to discuss today. It is no surprise to anyone that our country has become incredibly polarized, but it seems to have hit our small-town newspaper as well. Many people in our community rely on the newspaper as their local news source. Biased reporting seems to be at play and it is particularly critical to have access to accurate reporting around election time.

The same reporter has been reporting on the town council meetings for a long time. I have noticed as of late, the newspaper has been reporting polarized and negative views of these meetings with very little or no mention of the positive. This past Saturday (Oct. 22), an article was written with the title, “Downtown petitions draw 1,000-plus signatures.”The first two words of the article were, “citizen unrest.” I was not able to attend the meeting in person Thursday, but was able to watch it on The City of Mount Airy’s Facebook page. There was no unrest.

In fact, it was an incredibly constructive meeting where all but three citizens spoke about all of the positives of our downtown. They spoke about how businesses, old and new alike, are thriving. Mount Airy has come from the brink of a “ghost town,” like most downtowns in the 80s and 90s, to an admirable town that is pointed to as an example of rejuvenation across the state.

If I had not watched the meeting, reading the title and those first two words would have caused me to believe it was a contentious meeting. How are our residents supposed to know what is happening when there seem to be so many inaccuracies in our local paper? I realize an article was written three days after the fact highlighting the positives, but the damage was already done. People remember what they read the first time. Especially when there’s a flair for the dramatic.

It’s sad to say that this polarization and repeated spreading of misinformation is not only coming from our local newspapers, but our candidates running for public office. One candidate, in particular, praised MAD (Mount Airy Downtown Inc.) at the council meeting on Thursday, but is also a member of the movement that wants to, “save downtown Mount Airy.” He has been a supporter even posting in a now-deleted post to the group’s Facebook page saying that the people that visit, “love Mount Airy just the way it is, and so do we!!!”

He was also quoted in the Mount Airy News on Tuesday saying, “If I had been the mayor, I would have publicly corrected the misinformation that was being spread and avoided the unnecessary vote by the commissioners after the public hearing,” (Candidates split on downtown plan).

Which is it? How can you praise the work MAD has done in one breath, and then claim to want to “save” downtown from the work you just praised?

His job as commissioner is also to correct misinformation. If he can’t be trusted to fulfill that job requirement as a commissioner, why should he be trusted to follow through as mayor? That’s akin to not being able to run a cash register, but thinking you’re qualified to be the shift supervisor. Causing fear and division is a political tactic that is being used to win an election. In my opinion, that is not the type of leader I want for my community, state, or country.

I’ll say this again, change is the only constant in life. It’s how we prepare for it that is most important. Coming together as a community moving forward, not backward. We deserve that, our children deserve that, and the generations to come to do as well.

Lauren Jennings

Mount Airy