Reader: Board should stop with theatrics

February 19, 2023 John Peters Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

A non- binding resolution opposing a woman’s right to make her health care choices. Let’s have a non-binding resolution opposing a man’s right to make his health care choices.

I respect the right of citizens to express their beliefs though not the right of the county commissioners to waste taxpayer money with political theater.

Nearly 70% of Americans support a woman’s right to choose including Republican women. The majority of North Carolinians support abortion rights. Sadly, because of strict gerrymandering the state will place more burdens on women’s health care. Did they not see the results of the 2022 mid-tern elections where anti-abortion initiatives failed in every state—including conservative states.

I wish there were fewer abortions. I wish there were fewer heart attacks and less cancer. If the GOP wants to decrease the demand for abortions they should support more access to prenatal care, sex education and contraception. And don’t forget family planning. It would be great if all families were planned—might lessen unwanted pregnancies.

I was told that about 80% of the participants at the board meeting were white, older males. Typical of the GOP when discussing women’s health care.

Issues like race, diversity, LBGTQ and abortion rights are supported overwhelmingly by the majority of Americans. If you oppose any or all of these issues you are on the wrong side of history. And the country is not going backward.

Jerry D. Reid

Pilot Mountain