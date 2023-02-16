Why are our kids vaping?

February 16, 2023 John Peters Opinion 0
By Charlotte Reeves Guest Columnist

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. This particular column is part of a monthly series on drug abuse prevention and treatment.

E-cigarettes are the most popular type of tobacco product being used among U.S. middle and high school students. Why are youth using these products in the first place?

Some of the most common reasons that teens use e-cigarettes, as reported by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are:

1. Because a friend or family member used them (39%)

2. The availability of flavors, such as mint, candy, fruit or chocolate (31%)

3. The belief that e-cigarettes are less harmful than other forms of tobacco, such as cigarettes (17.1%)

That almost a third of students — 31% — reported the availability of flavors as a reason they used e-cigarettes is no surprise considering that big tobacco’s original marketing plan was to target young adults and teens. Research shows that young people are more likely to try flavored e-cigarettes and believe that they are less harmful than tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes (Truth Initiative, 2018).

Other reasons youth reported for using e-cigarettes include that they are easier to get and cost less than other tobacco products, can be used in areas where other tobacco products, such as cigarettes, are not allowed, or because they see famous people using them and believe them to be safe.

Youth vaping and using e-cigarettes is a public health concern.

Vaping prevalence among teens started to increase in 2017 and has become a public health concern for several reasons. The Surgeon General’s report on e-cigarette use among youth and young adults concluded that e-cigarettes have the potential to be addictive to some users, and that early nicotine addiction can harm brain development and alter nerve cell functioning. Other research shows that e-cigarette use increases the potential of using combustible tobacco cigarettes among youth and young adults, and that young adults who use e-cigarettes are more than four times as likely to begin smoking cigarettes within 18 months, compared with their peers who do not vape (Truth Initiative, 2018).

In the meantime, The Surgeon General recommends continued efforts to prevent and reduce e-cigarette use among youth and young adults, such as incorporating e-cigarettes into smoke-free indoor air policies, restricting access to e-cigarettes in retail environments, and establishing specific package requirements like minimum pack sizes and health warnings.

Parents can also do their part in helping to educate our youth on the risks and dangers of using e-cigarettes. Vaping education and prevention programs implemented in our schools and at home are extremely beneficial as well.

If your teen is showing signs of e-cigarette use, or they are already addicted, there are resources available at truthinitiative.com. Truth Initiative works to use provocative, creative, and innovative approaches to influence culture, inspire youth and young adults, and initiate action. This is all grounded in research to achieve a future where tobacco use, and nicotine addiction are a thing of the past (Truth Initiative, 2018).

This is part of the familiar program “Talk. They Hear You.”, which helps parents learn to talk to their kids about substance use and vaping on a continuous basis. If you, or someone you know, would benefit from learning more about the dangers of vaping, contact Charlotte Reeves, Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery Community Outreach Coordinator, at reevesc@co.surry.nc.us. Visit our website at surrycountycares.com for more information about substance use disorder and the many resources in our county.

Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.