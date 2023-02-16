Why are our kids vaping?

January 22, 2023
Spring bulbs getting ready to awaken
The bulbs of jonquils, hyacinths, crocus, daffodils and tulips are now under a bed of crushed leaves. In the next few days, apply a layer of bone meal or bulb booster on top of them. When we get a hefty snow, the melting snow will soak up the bone meal or bulb booster and take it deep into the soil and wake up the sleeping bulbs. By the end of January, they should begin to show tiny spikes of green peeking through the layer of crushed leaves.
Cold temperatures, frosty lawns, icy mud-holes
Freezing temperatures at night and crystals of frost on the lawn and roof in the morning and the cold wind blowing out of the north and maybe the forecast of some snow — January can bring a huge recipe of ingredients. We can have a few sunny days mixed in to make the month interesting. The temperatures during most of January’s days will rise above freezing and this is a blessing because it prevents the ground from freezing. In the Piedmont, we measure our snows in inches while in the midwest parts of the country, they measure snow in feet. In Minnesota when the last snow falls in April, some of the first snow of the season is at the bottom of the last snow that falls. Up north in New England, they receive their share of hefty snow also. A bit of weather lore for these areas of the country is, “if the weather of January is cold and gray, you can expect winter all the way into May.”
As January moves along we are looking forward to some January white stuff to whiten the winter landscape with the beauty that only snow can bring. A snow that makes trees crinkle and stars twinkle. A snow that covers the lawn, the garden plot, the woodlands and meadows and beautifies everything it touches. A wet snow that makes great snowmen and a bowl of Carolina snow cream. The kind of snow that makes the lawn look like diamonds when the street lights shines down on the snow. Snow brings a certain quietness to everything it comes in contact with. Snow has that certain quality that cleanses the earth and the environment and a magic that arrives with any amount of snow.
An abundant year for the 2023 four o’clocks
Hardwares, garden centers, seed shops, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Ace Hardware and most supermarkets have colorful racks that are filled with packets of flowers and vegetable seed. Pick up several packets of four o’ clocks while you are shopping. Four o’ clocks come in an assortment of colors that include red, white, yellow, pink and wine. They also come in speckled and marbled colors. All these colors stand brilliant in a dark green, lush foliage. Four o’ clocks will grow in all types of soil and bloom from May all the way until the first frost. Packets of four o’ clocks in stores cost less than $2 per packet. They can be sown in rows or large containers.
Buying a sled or snow dish before snow arrives
As we move toward the end January, the chances of a hefty snowfall are good. Most children and grandchildren are looking forward to enough snow to make a snowman, go sledding, and do snow angels on the new fallen snow, plus enjoying a few snow days. Many gardeners are looking forward for snow to cover the garden plot and the lawn in order to kill off wintering insects, weed seed, fungus and organisms in the soil. The hardwares, Walmart and other businesses are now well stocked with sleds, snowboards, snow dishes as well as shovels, de-icer, ice scrapers, snow melt and salt.
Making a sharp cheddar cheeseburger pie
On a cold January day, sharp cheddar cheese and ground round or chuck make a great cheeseburger pie. This pie has very few ingredients but all of them blend together to form a tasty pie that will make a meal. You will need one pound of ground round or chuck, one eight-ounce pack of finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese, one envelope of Recipe Secrets beefy onion soup mix, one and a half cups of milk, one cup of Bisquick, three large eggs and two tablespoons Heinz catsup. Boil the ground round or chuck until very tender, mash with a potato masher and add one envelope of Recipe Secrets beefy onion soup mix and boil for several minutes. Pour into a 13x9x2 inch baking pan or dish that is sprayed with Pam baking spray. Stir in the Heinz catsup, spread the finely shredded cheese over the top of ground round or chuck mixture. Mix the Bisquick, eggs, milk until smooth and pour over the top of the shredded cheese. Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Allow to cool for five minutes. Will make eight servings.
Cranking up the riding mower
During winter months it’s always a great idea to start the riding lawn mower once a week and let it run until it warms up. Keep the mower filled with fuel to make starting easier. During each winter month, drive the mower around the lawn with the blade disengaged to engage all moving parts. Keep leaf blowers and weed trimmers fueled and start them once a week. A cover for the riding mower is a good investment and costs around $20. It’s always a good idea to keep engines operating during the winter. Wild onions are beginning to sprout on mid winter lawns and you will need the weed trimmer ready to run and trim the onions down to ground level to stunt their growth.
January can bring hard freezes to garden plot
During January, hard freezes are a possibility in the winter garden plot. This is not a bad situation because when the ground does freeze, the snow that falls will have a great chance to stick and stay longer to kill off insect eggs, larvae, and pests as well as weed seed. Frozen soil will also destroy many organisms and fungal diseases in the soil. My mother always said that when it gets cold enough for the soil to freeze, it is also cold enough to get rid of many germs that cause the flu and other viruses. There are plenty of hidden and good treasures and blessings in the cold hard freezes of winter.
Cardboard and plastic bags protect from freezes
During the month perennials such as American Bee Balm, Veronica and Forget-Me-Nots can be protected from hard freezes with cardboard and plastic grocery bags. Glue two pieces of cardboard together to cover the containers or pots of plants. Use for or five plastic grocery bags to cover the plants and the cardboard cover to cover the bags for two layers of protection. Next day when temperatures rise, remove covers to allow sunlight to reach the plants. Replace cardboard and plastic bags that evening before dark. Water very lightly once a week to protect the plants.
Early Valentine at edge of garden plot
As we pass the midway point of January, an unusual heart shaped green leaf appears as an early Valentine in the edge of the garden plot as well as an early heart in the foliage of the American Violet. Their glossy foliage is a herald of Saint Valentines Day and also a signal that spring is on its way. You can start a clump of American violets as a perennial on the porch or deck in a pot or container in a semi-sunny location with potting medium. In several weeks, the plant will produce blooms for almost a month. They will have lush, glossy foliage to continue into warm weather. They will thrive over winter and return every year.
Hyacinths are beginning to spike
The green spikes of the hyacinth are showing up as they appear through layers of crushed leaves as patches of green. They are now about three inches tall and an interesting sign of spring. In the next four or five weeks, they will be having flowers of red white yellow, purple, lavender and pink. They can now be boosted with handfuls of bone meal to promote blooms late next month.
Winter songbirds
One great reward about feeding birds during winter is that you never know what varieties will show up. Several times we have had crows to show up. One day they appeared and ate at the feeder and the next day we had an inch of snow. We don’t know if they were a sign of snow or not! We do know that crows seem to be more people-friendly than they used to be. Speaking of people-friendly, we think bluebirds are getting more adapted to people. We actually see them several times during the winter. They are really colorful and we wonder if they are like the robins who have adapted to our winters. Unlike the robins who sustain themselves on worms, grubs, and insects, the bluebirds visit the feeders and dine on seeds We certainly hope to see more of them in all the seasons of the year. We do not think it’s global warming, but that the bluebirds, like the robins, are just doing the math.
Three weeks until Saint Valentine’s
Saint Valentine’s Day is only three weeks away and there is still plenty of time to select those gifts for husbands, wives, children, and grandchildren and sweethearts. All the stores, supermarkets and florists have huge selections and choices of flowers, candies perfumes, and when all else fails gift certificates from favorite restaurants, and plastic gift cards from favorite shops.
Pruning trees and grapevines
Fruit trees and grapevines are dormant and late January through February is the opportune time to prune, shape, and trim them while the limbs and branches are bare. All of them are visible which makes pruning and shaping effective. Pruning not only makes harvesting easier, but also prepares the trees and vines to bear more
Hoe hoe hoedown
“Qualities of Life.” Pastor: “Does your husband believe in the afterlife?” Wife: (laughing as she replies) “You ask if he believes in life after death. Why, he doesn’t believe in life after supper.”
“Money, Honey.” Jonnie: “My wife never stops asking for money. Just last week, it was a hundred dollars; the week before it was $100; this week it was $300.” Donnie: “What does she do with all that money? Jonnie: “I don’t know, I never gave her any!”
“Adding Words.” After her husband died, his wife ordered a tombstone for him with the words, Rest in Peace. When she later found out her husband left her nothing in his will she requested to change the words on the stone, but the words had already been chiseled and could not be changed. “In that case,” she told the engraver, please add, “Till we meet again!”