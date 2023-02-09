Recalling WSYD’s long history

To the editor:
Since you recently did an article on the history of WPAQ, I thought it would be interesting to give some facts about WSYD, the other Mount Airy station, which I gathered from Broadcasting Yearbook which is now archived on the internet.
WSYD first signed on the air on Oct. 4, 1951 which would make that radio station now 71 years old. Of course, I remember the studios used to be on City View Drive where the station AM towers are still located. Here are some interesting facts. WSYD originally broadcast at 1240 on the AM dial with 250 watts of power and was a full-time station that could continue broadcasting at night. The president and general manager of the station was Robert Hennis Epperson…Erastus F. Poore at that early time was cm at the station. Perhaps that stood for commercial manager.
Of course, the call letters WSYD are an advertising slogan, We Save You Dollars. I was once told by someone that Erastus would do a remotes from Main Street in Mount Airy called “The Man on the Street” program. It might have aired in the mid-mornings and he would interview people walking down the sidewalk. I am not sure about this but I remember hearing somewhere that the station used to do remotes from a hamburger joint on West Lebanon Street where the local teenagers would hang-out and park their cars. Erastus and his wife used to live in a large brick home on South Main Street which was later torn down to make way for the Post Office parking lot.
By 1955, WPAQ was broadcasting with a top power of 10,000 watts and WSYD filed a construction permit with the FCC to move to 1300 on the AM dial with 5,000 watts daytime and a directional signal of 1,000 watts at night. By 1963, Erastus Poore was the president and general and sales manager of WSYD.
Some programs I remember being on the station at that time in the 1960s were the Supper Club show with easy listening music at around 6:30 p.m. each evening and I believe a DJ, Randy Scott, used to have a country music show all evening from about 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. featuring the latest country hits from the top 100 charts.
This was the time when transistor radios became popular. I could carry my radio with me and listen wherever I was at. I even carried it to school and would listen on the bus or on breaks. I mostly listened to the two local stations. it was hard to receive signals from out of town back then. Most radio stations operated at a low power. There were no big FM stations like we have in the area now.
Just a note, the only big power FM station back then was WHPE-FM in High Point. The call letters stood for High Point Enterprise which was the High Point local newspaper. Back then, that station played Top-40 popular music all day and had special programs in the morning like “Opportunity Knocks” which gave the latest job openings provided by the local employment office.
A.R. Carter
Mount Airy