Winter time arrives for real

February 5, 2023 John Peters Columns, Opinion 0
By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

With three-foot icicles hanging from the roof and the windows “frosted up,” we figured it was winter time, until one of Grandpa’s “old timey ice storms” came raging down from the mountain. From straight out of Hoot Owl Holler’ it came, (with teeth and claws) driven by a screaming wind that blew wind-snow sideways. In the dark north-facing bluffs, (where the sun don’t shine in winter time) green laurel leaves curled up into round tubes from the cold and the creek froze solid. Then we learned what winter was all about.

Survival was a matter of shelter, firewood, heavy quilts and last summer’s food stored in the cellar and (thank the Lord) we were “pretty well fixed.” We stuffed rags and newspapers in the door and window cracks to keep out the freezing wind. “Shut that door, young-uns’. You raised in a barn? You gonna’ freeze us all plumb to death.”

The warmest place in the house was beside the red-hot wood heater and after feeding the animals, milking the cow, “toting in” extra firewood and water from the spring, there we stayed until bedtime. Mama then piled every quilt we had on the beds. “If we don’t freeze to death first, we gonna’ smother under all that cover.” We dove into the ice-cold beds, shivered until we got warm, then slept the night away safe from harm. Come next morning, Pa re-fired the heater, broke ice in the water buckets and we shivered again until we got warm.

Except for normal everyday chores, our world was reduced to four walls and a window and from far down in the southern sky, winter’s sun warmed other people in other lands, as cold “like nobody ever seen before” settled into the high hills and deep valleys. We were socked in tight and it was hard to remember warm weather. Worst of all: there would be no more backwoods missions for a certain young scout and hunter until better weather.

Being afraid of falling on the ice and breaking something, the old folks stayed by the fire and day-dreamed of the warmer times of other days. My brother and I had no such problems; no way would we break anything; we were going to live forever and could hardly wait to get out there and slide on the ice.

Nothing but a few trees and a bob’ wire fence stood between our house and the mountain where the winds came from and we were straight in the line of fire. When the sun went down, so did the temperature and worst of all, the wind blew harder than ever and the bottom fell out of everything.

We did the chores early, ate supper, then “hit the sack” and listened to the wind as it rattled our windows and broke our woods. No way did anybody need to be out there. Come next morning, Pa told us, “She’d a’ blowed’ any harder last night, boys, we’d be livin’ down yonder in the holler’ this morning.” There was no longer any doubt in our minds: winter had come and it had come to stay; the hardest winter I ever seen.