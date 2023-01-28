Learning the lessons of failing forward

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Growth mindset includes helping students learn to work hard, keep trying, and learn from their failures. As Dr. Carol Dweck in The New Psychology of Success says, “We often ask ourselves when we face challenges, will we succeed or fail? Will I look smart or dumb? Will I be accepted or rejected? Will I be a winner or a loser?”
Painful experiences can be a setback but they do not have to define us. Each of us must overcome a fixed mindset where we think of ourselves as a certain person that doesn’t grow or change. The growth mindset says that our deficits can end up being our greatest strengths once we overcome them and grow to another level of maturity, skill, and passion. We also want to help our children develop this wise strategy for life.
Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) sets a high bar when it comes to academics, arts, and athletics using this growth mindset. The positive culture created in MACS is influenced by many factors. One of those is an environment where you can fail forward, learn from the failure, and come back as a resounding success. This is a personal attribute that is important for students to acquire before they face the adult world after leaving the guidance of K-12 schooling. MACS must provide an environment where students learn this important lesson and develop a winning attitude.
Dr. Dweck mentions a quote from John Wooden, a famous ball coach who says you only become a failure when you start to assign blame. We have to understand that we learn from failure and we learn to “fail forward.” This allows us to become more successful than imagined. We need to replace fixed mindset thinking such as “I’ve never been good at that and I never will, I’m not trying that if I’m going to fail, I always struggle with…” We can develop a “not yet” mentality and understand that a problem may not be solved “yet,” a weakness may not be overcome “yet,” or a skill is not developed “yet.” This changes a doomed future into a prospective positive one. It requires deliberate practice as a step in the right direction. The environment needs to allow for “risk-free” challenges to do better. If you fail then the encouragement is to get up and try again.
Children, when living in this environment of “fail forward,” will take risks, improve over time, and persevere toward success. Their improvement helps them grow strong and resilient. Educators, mentors, and parents can praise the effort and the determination over the natural talent and ability. “Hard work beats talent every time,” as we are reminded by several athletes such as Kevin Durant from the NBA. Students really need to hear how they are improving, be encouraged at how hard they are working, and be coached to be part of an amazing team accomplishing more together than apart. We can be careful how we choose our words, using terms such as, “You are growing and improving every day.” “Keep working hard and look how far you have come.” “To win is to be 1% better today than you were yesterday.” We need to remember growth is a way of thinking not a destination. Once we reach one milestone we can keep reaching toward the next goal. This can lead to a success that before we could not have imagined.
There are many ways this attitude is evident in Mount Airy City Schools. Our academic classes allow students to learn and improve skills through project-based and problem-based learning. This involves posing real world problems and situations and looking for solutions that often involve using science and mathematics skills as well as literacy. The problem-solving approach is similar to what students will use in careers after they graduate. These skills require sometimes not getting the correct answer right away but persevering until they have a workable solution with guidance from a teacher in the room.
Our robotics classes are great examples of this as we have competitive robotics teams beginning in fifth grade. The robotics teams are given a set of problems they need to solve through specific tasks completed by the robot. The robot runs that are programmed by students to accomplish these tasks look simple when they achieve their goal. But often, the precise robot runs take hours behind the scenes including many failed attempts. The students fail on a robot run, they reconfigure the robot based on their previous mistakes, and they find success after many tries. After failures once they are successful they gain points against competing teams. This led our middle school team, The Energetic Engineers, to win when they were competing against 36 teams in the most recent regional competition and both of our middle school robotics teams qualified for state finals. A former student said of the classes that used this mentality, “There is no such thing as failure, there is just an opportunity to get better.”
Another example of failing forward can be seen in our instrumental music programs. It takes hours of practice to be proficient when playing an instrument. Many fifth and sixth graders start out as beginners playing instruments. They may begin playing songs with five notes or less. If you’ve ever had a beginning musician you know they fail at sounding good for a while, but within a couple of years they are playing advanced musical compositions. Students often get the wrong notes to begin with or have the wrong embouchure. But, with daily practice and guidance concerning how to effectively play new notes, count complex rhythms, and develop strong breathing techniques they improve and the music matures and sounds beautiful.
Our recent state championship football win boasts another example of “failing forward.” Several of the interviewees after that game mentioned that lessons learned last year led to the wins this year. Mount Airy High School Football Head Coach, J.K. Adkins, stated, “Sometimes pain promotes growth as painful as that is. We identified the reasons why and we went to work, and the guys have done a tremendous job.” One of the players, Caleb Reid, mentioned the lessons of last year as well. “I think our composure has been better this season than last season. We’ve basically had no unsportsmanlike conduct penalties this year. We just go out there and play football, have fun, and do our job.” As the Mount Airy News says these efforts by the Mount Airy High School Bears will be immortalized forever.
MACS creates a winning culture by helping students to understand it’s ok to fail, as long as you fail forward. We can encourage students to develop a growth mindset that will do them well all of their lives. If you are interested in joining MACS please visit our website at https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us.