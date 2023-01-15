Gettin’ ready for the big snow?

By Wayne Easter

It’s gonna’ snow.

After a couple of cold sunny days in the new year, high thin clouds climbed into the sky over our western mountains; the direction most of our weather came from. As the day wore on, the whole sky became “smooth cloudy” and nobody had to tell us it was going to snow; we just knew and how did we know? Grandpa told us so, “Gonna’ come a big ‘un, boys, you wait and see.” Pa knew too, “See that sun back yonder? She’s a’ wadin’ snow.” As our older neighbor (Jim Smith) told Mama, “She’ll be coming over that mountain back yonder ‘afore morning.” (Mama said, “It did.”)

Sound traveled far in the cold air and we could hear neighbors chopping firewood a mile away and “Big Rigs” climbing Fancy Gap Mountain ten miles away. Our chickens scratched in the yard like there would be no tomorrow and the horse and cow grazed non-stop, because they too knew it was going to snow.

My brother and I “got in” firewood by the wheelbarrow loads, carried extra water from the spring, fed the animals, milked the cow and kept an eye on the sky all the while: hoping to see the first snowflake. Why? Everybody said, “Catch that first snowflake on your tongue and you’ll have good luck. (I saw many first snowflakes over the years, caught quite a few, but never that prized first one.)

As the day came to an end, still no snow, but we “kept watch” by shining Pa’s flashlight up into the dark sky. He told us, “You all run my new battrys’ down, boys, I’m gonna’ have me some hide.” (It was a threat we heard often about many things, but hardly ever did it amount to any loss of my precious hide.)

As the night wore on, we “tired out,” climbed into ice-cold beds, shivered until we got warm and (far in the night) we slept; with visions of deep snow dancing in our heads. Oh, the places we would go and the things we would do tomorrow, if only it would snow.

Come next morning, Pa called us and said, “The old woman’s pluckin’ her geese up yonder, boys, and them feathers is coming down.” We hit the ice-cold floor running and sure enough, huge white flakes were floating down on a world fast turning white. Finally, at long last, the snow came and we could hardly wait to get out there and go “where no man had ever gone before” in un-tracked snow.