Why trash area streets?

January 8, 2023 John Peters Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I think that everyone will agree that we live in a beautiful town. We have interesting landscapes and are surrounded by pristine mountain ranges. Pre-pandemic it was obvious to me that everyone had pride in their surroundings.

But what has happened since then? Unfortunately trash on our streets and by-ways has become an acceptable thing. I saw workers just yesterday loading up bag after bag of trash on Hwy 52. Why are people throwing so much trash out of their cars on our highways? And what about South Main.

It’s such a pretty drive from Business 52 to downtown. The older homes, the farm land the pretty church. But trash now has taken over and the landscape is ruined. Old 52 was recently re-paved and re-striped. Such a nice road for travel, but it is filled with trash. Because the road leads to a landfill, it’s obvious that trucks are not tying down their trash properly and when the trash flies off their trucks, it is left there. Most recently a mattress and multiple styrofoam pieces from one end to the other, along with cans and other trash.

I bring these examples to the fore front because I hate to see our town become an eye sore. Living in Mount Airy is such a blessing.

What is the solution? Stiffer laws and enforcement of these laws, more organized trash collectors? Possibly enlisting some organizations who want to earn money for their cause, like the Boy Scouts for example — that’s a start. Its going to take all of us.

What if we all took more pride in our town and agreed that — the trash has to go!

Karen Armstrong

Mount Airy