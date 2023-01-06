The gifts of God

Here we are in January 2023 already! Just a short while ago we closed the chapter on 2022, right? Well, just like the media likes to look back over the past year’s events, I would like to remember the evidence of the goodness of God in this past year.

Yes, we came through trials, which the Lord gave us grace sufficient to bear. I and my family said our farewells for now to Daddy, as his maker called him home to Heaven, into the presence of the Lord; God is good! I have also ministered at several funerals of other dear friends and family in Christ, who were carried to their eternal reward; God is good! There were some family members, friends, and acquaintances, along with myself, who caught, then recovered from the COVID virus; God is good!

Through it all we experienced the faithfulness of our Heavenly Father, the comfort of the comforter, and the sweet friendship of our abiding Savior Jesus Christ. Life is often hard, but God is good, all the time, and all the time, God is good! I would like to say, along with the psalmist in Psalm 89:1, “I will sing of the mercies of the Lord for ever: with my mouth will I make known Thy faithfulness to all generations.”

I’d like to bring to remembrance again, our recent celebration of Christmas, and consider God’s great and gracious gifts to you and I. Isaiah 9:6, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given…and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Chapter 7, verse 14 tells us that another name for this child would be Emmanuel, which means God with us! We probably all have this one memorized, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes upon Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).

It was because of God’s great love for His creature, mankind, that He gave us a precious baby boy. A baby boy who was God with us. Look back again at the previous names He is called. Meditate for a while on their meanings. Each and every need you and I have in life can be satisfied within Him. Jesus came as God’s gift, to bring us out of our darkness; out of our utter brokenness, and teach us the way to God. Jesus is “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). To think about that kind of God love, that led Him to give such an immeasurably valuable Gift should amaze us constantly, without end. There is great overwhelming joy in knowing you have been given, and have received the most priceless present one could ever possess.

Romans 6:23 tells us, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 5:15-18 tells us this is “the gift of righteousness,” and that it is “a free gift.” Ephesians 2:8 says, “For by grace (God’s unmerited love and favor towards us) are you saved by faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not by works.”

“Free” means that you can’t buy it. You can’t do enough good works to earn it. We must also realize that even the faith you and I have towards Him is a gift of God. Consider Romans 12:3, …“God has dealt to every man the measure of faith.” But, a gift can only benefit the intended receiver if the intended receiver will accept it. Only those who will receive the Gospel of Jesus Christ, can receive the “free gift” of eternal life. Only those who will accept the present of the Savior can come to the Father in Heaven. Sadly many reject it. The Gift is offered. All we need do is believe Him, and receive Him. If you haven’t already, say yes by asking Him for it.

Jesus said to the Samaritan woman, (paraphrased) “If you knew the gift of God, and Who it is your speaking with, you would ask of Me, and I would give you living water… Whoever drinks of the living water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the living water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of living water springing up into everlasting life.”

Jesus is the fountain, and the Holy Spirit is that living water. Acts 10:45, “…ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.” Oh what a gift. God’s own Spirit living inside of us, giving us eternal life, is a most valuable, kind and gracious gift.

II Cor. 9:15, “Thanks be unto God for His unspeakable gift.” Words are not enough to tell of the perfection of the Gift. It is beyond describing, although it is good and right to attempt to, because it is a gift that is so excellent, and so abundant that it should be shared with the whole human race. James 1:17, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights.”

If He is the Father of lights, who are the lights? The answer is, you and I. We are created in Christ Jesus. Made in the image of God who is light, we can shine forth His righteous light and love in this world we live in. Be His illuminators, to expel the darkness and share the hope of God’s gift. The gift and the giver are so worthy of our praise that we should give Him a gift.

“What gift can I give Him? I will give Him my heart.” Our hearts and our lives in worship of our Lord are the best we can present to Him who has gifted us with everything that is good and perfect. May we continually give Him thanks. May our lives constantly give Him glory and honor all the day long: better yet, all this year long. Cherish the gifts.

George Randall Jr. is the minister to youth at Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, Virginia and a member of the Mount Airy Ministerial Association.