Praise for Cochran, new city website

January 3, 2023 Mount Airy News Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

“Government on every level must operate in a real world of financial reality.”

How refreshing to see that and other equally intelligent and informed comments from newly-elected Commissioner Deborah Cochran – who understands that controlling and promoting the city’s ability to be fiscally responsible is the best long-term strategy for attracting new businesses to our community and encouraging existing ones to stay and prosper. [See “Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials” in the Dec. 29 issue of The Mount Airy News.]

Commissioner Cochran’s’ common-sense business savvy and prior demonstrated ability to attract new business to Mount Airy will serve us well in future economic-development efforts.

Also, congratulations to City Manager Stan Farmer and Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis for leading the effort to overhaul the city’s website (see “City rolls out new website” in the same issue). The new, user-friendly site is a significant improvement – both visually and content-wise — over the city’s prior online presence.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy