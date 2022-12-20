Board makes right call in ordering new election

December 20, 2022 John Peters Opinion 0

The North Carolina Board of Elections on Monday ordered a new election be held in the Dobson Board of Commissioners race.

This ruling is, in many ways, unfair to J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White, two incumbents who seemingly won their re-election bids for two seats on the Dobson Board of Commissioner on Nov. 8. These two men ran an honest and open campaign, seeking the opportunity to continue their public service to the residents and businesses of Dobson. The voting totals from the Nov. 8 election show they finished with the most votes, Atkins totalling 184, while White recorded 167. John Jonczak finished third with 159 votes, and Sharon Gates-Hodges received 106. There were also three write-in candidates.

However unfair, it is still the correct ruling, and the only ruling that could ensure the rule of law, and the principles of fair and honest democracy, the integrity of the ballot box, all are preserved in the local election.

Election integrity has been at the heart of public debate in recent years. Much of that debate has been needless, the result of sore losers, bullies, and quite frankly people who are little more than anarchists wishing to throw the nation’s democratic ideals in the garbage bin. We’ve all grown tired of the outlandish claims of the tin-hat brigade — increasingly shrill voices screaming nonsense about fake votes, lost votes, hacked voting machines and the like.

What happened in Dobson is entirely different. A poll worker gave out improper, and possibly inaccurate, information in the commissioners race. On the day of the election, one local voter witnessed a poll worker telling voters in front of him that a candidate listed on the ballot had died.

While it is true — Gates-Hodges died just a few days before the election — the rules are clear, poll workers are not to disseminate any information about the candidates.

More disturbing, the man who filed one of two complaints — Jimmy Yokeley — said the same poll worker specifically told him that Jonczak was the candidate who had died.

That led Yokeley to file a complaint against the worker, as did Jonczak. Another voter who did not file a complaint still submitted a sworn affidavit that she, too, had been told by this poll worker a candidate had died, though the worker said it was Gates-Hodges who had passed away. Again, while the facts the worker related in this instance were correct, she still violated election rules by giving out the information.

Records presented during Monday’s state Board of Elections hearing indicated that worker was at the polling location all day on election day — we have no idea how many votes she may have tainted by telling people a candidate had died, by possible telling them Jonczak had died. She may very well have cost him a seat on the board.

Throughout the entire process since election day Jonczak has handled the situation professionally and respectfully. He has praised local Board of Elections Director Michella Huff, for not only how she handled the entire election season, but specifically how she has handled the questions about the election worker. Jonczak has even gone so far as to say he is certain there was no malicious intent on the part of the poll worker — just a mistake by someone with well-meaning intent.

In the initial days after the poll worker’s misconduct came to light, he was even quick to say he was not necessarily seeking a new election, he just wanted to make sure this sort of misconduct did not happen again, and that the will of Dobson voters ultimately is what determines who serves on the board.

We agree with his sentiments — the integrity of the voting process must be the first and foremost consideration. The only way to ensure the will of the voters is respected is to order a new election. That is what the state board did Monday. Now, we hope the three candidates will focus on the issues facing the town, run another clean, open campaign, and all three will work for the betterment of Dobson now and after the election, regardless of who is eventually seated on the board.