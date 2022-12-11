Mountain Woman

December 11, 2022 John Peters Columns, Opinion 0
By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

The old saying, “Woman’s work is never done” was a fact of life in the backwoods of the Blue Ridge Mountains of yesterday and if we could take a look, what might we find? She was Queen of her Castle (such as it was) and a hard-working soul who “kept” the house, chopped the firewood, worked the fields along-side her man, raised the kids and cooked the meals; (three a day, 365 days a year).

She washed clothes in a number two washtub over an out-door fire, ironed them with a flat-iron heated on the wood-burning cookstove, grew the garden, stored food for winter and shot the shotgun as good as any man; sometimes at her man.

Her word was “law” and anyone who crossed her path better have some heavy back-up or there would be H… to pay. She taught her kids “why and what for” with no more than a certain look that could burn a hole in a two-by-four. When she laid that look on her man, he looked up in the sky and asked his Maker, “Lord, what have I done now?”

Her only rest came at the end of the day; well after dark when all the work was done and all the kids were safe in bed. Only then could she kick back in her rocking chair, relax, wonder what was left undone and what tomorrow would bring. Whatever the case, she knew that with coming of the morn’, she would be ready to “go to war” once again and “fight the good fight” all over again.

Who might this wonder woman be? Maybe our Mama, our Grandmama, or other kin, who led the way to whatever we are today; a true mountain woman; a legend in her own time. So, let’s be proud of her and know, “they don’t make ‘em like her anymore and without her, you and I might not even be here today.”