Heavy freezes on the way

Pearl Harbor remembrance: A day of infamy
This “day of infamy” as President Roosevelt referred to this event will be remembered on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It was 81 years ago that the empire of Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. The attack occurred just before 8 o’clock on a Sunday morning. It was a day of infamy that started at 7:55 a.m. on a peaceful morning in Hawaii with 350 planes involved in the surprise attack. Over 300 planes we destroyed and and 20 naval ships were destroyed including eight battleships. More than 2,400 military personnel and civilians died in the attack.
This day in history should always be remembered and the souls that lost their lives that fateful morning. We need to always keep our guard up and never allow such an event to ever happen again — always remember Pearl Harbor and the families who lost their loved ones on that fateful morning.
Mistletoe tops out the mighty oak trees
As the mighty oaks and hardwoods are finally shedding their leaves, they reveal clumps of greenery in their very tops as the mistletoe adorns their limbs. The mysterious mistletoe crowns the tops of the hardwoods. It is definitely out of the reach of most mortals. Only the brave and adventurous souls will attempt to harvest the elusive mistletoe.
The curious mistletoe has long held the traditions of romance and healing and a cure to neutralize poisons and certain other ailments. The old English custom of placing sprigs of mistletoe on the door sills and ceilings or every room gave men (as well as women) power to kiss everyone in the house.
Mistletoe is a mystery within itself, and it is a miracle it even exists. Its very propagation depends on the mighty oaks and other hardwoods as they become sustainers of life for the mistletoe which is a parasite. It thrives from the nutrients of the hardwoods. With the development of many acres of woodlands, mistletoe is not the commonplace greenery it was in the 20th century, but the mystique of it is still there. In the 1800s J. A. Sterry wrote, “A privilege tis to know to exercise time-honored rights when Christmas fires steam and glow, when loving lips may pout, although with other lips they oft unite – Tis merry neath the mistletoe!”
Celebrating with holly and ivy
How happy the holly tree looks, and how strong she stands like a sentinel all year long. Neither dry summer heat, nor cold winter hail can make that bright warrior tremble or quail. She has beamed all the year, but bright scarlet she will glow when the ground glitters white with the fresh fallen snow.
Holly is an ancient symbol of Christmas decorations with its glassy green leaves and bright red berries. Holly is common in the Eastern and Central United States and in areas east of the Mississippi River. The red berries are called “drupes” and only the female trees produce berries. Male trees must be in the area where the female trees can produce berries. The red berries are also named “winter berries.” The early Christians used holly as decorations because it is evergreen and eternal just as Christmas is a celebration of new life and life eternal.
You can not only deck the halls with boughs of holly, but also with strands of ivy. Ivy has long runners that can be used for decorating doorways mantels, window sills, and also to construct a natural advent wreath or wrapped around votive candles. There are more than 15 species of ivy. It is a running vine that creeps along the ground and also climbs walls and up chimneys and climbs the trunks of trees.
Picking out a live Christmas tree
As December arrives, so do the Christmas tree lots come alive and bright green and many area churches also have Christmas tree lots as fundraisers. Local supermarkets also have great line up of live Christmas trees. Follow a few easy steps to select your perfect tree for your family. 1) Let the whole family have a part in selecting the tree. 2) Check cut bottom of tree; it should be yellow and fresh-cut. 3) The tree should smell fresh. 4) Bend a limb or two, they should be springy. 5) Bounce the tree, if needles fall off, don’t buy that tree. 6) The tree should be dark green in color. 7) When you bring the tree home, soak the bottom of the tree in a tub of cold water for 24 hours. 8) Place the tree in a stand that will allow you to water the tree. 9) A cared-for tree will last over a month. 10) Never leave a tree lit when leaving the home.
Enjoying aroma of a Douglas Fir Christmas tree
Your tree may not be real, but you can still enjoy the fragrance of spruce or fir in your home. We are aware that you can purchase spray cans of tree scents, but the very best way to enjoy aroma of spruce and fir is to go to the Christmas tree lot purchase some trimmings from Christmas trees and decorate mantels and windows for a fresh evergreen smell. Pay these hard workers well for the clippings. These folks work long, cold, hard hours and deserve your support.
A nip in the air and a freeze on the ground
The nights are getting colder and there is a certain nip in the air that paves the way for frosty nights and soon the first of the hard freezes. This is not all bad news because the cold weather vegetables will benefit from the cold soil and actually be sweetened by the frost. When the soil freezes, it will kill off wintering insects and destroy some of their eggs and larvae. All the cold weather crops have a layer of crushed leaves on them as a protective blanket.
Making an easy, moist Christmas salad
This is an easy and colorful fruit salad to prepare for a Christmas meal and it only takes five minutes to prepare. You will need one can of pineapple chunks (drained), one can of fruit cocktail (drained), one can pears (diced), one can diced peaches (drained), one jar red maraschino cherries (drained), one jar green maraschino cherries (drained), two cups miniature marshmallows, one teaspoon orange extract, one tablespoon banana flavoring, one boxy (3 oz.) instant pistachio pudding mix, one tub of Cool Whip. Mix all fruits together. Add marshmallows, flavorings, pudding and Cool whip. Stir together for a minute. Cool in refrigerator several hours. Keep in the refrigerator after serving.
Bon bons and dark chocolate creme drops
As the Christmas season nears, we see the arrival of old fashioned dark chocolate creme drops with their familiar cone shapes and melt in your math flavor of dark chocolate coating and creamy vanilla filling. They are a once a year favorite from Christmas past that comes alive every year at Christmas time. Another old fashioned Christmas treat is coconut bon bons in their colors of chocolate, pink, white and yellow filled with sweet grated coconut forming Christmas flavor balls. They are featured at many country stores all during Christmas season.
Hoe hoe hoedown
Family Tree. A neighbor was boasting about his ancestors who came over on the Mayflower. The farmer got bored with all that bragging and said, “That’s too sad, in my business we always say, the older the seed, the worse the crop.”
Bald spot. The little boy told the barber while getting his first haircut, “I want my hair out like my dad’s with a hole on top,” he instructed the barber.
Empty pot shot. There was a man who shot an arrow into the air — and missed!
The almanac for December
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day will be Wednesday, Dec. 7. There will also be a full moon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and it will be known as “Full Cold Moon.” The moon reaches its last quarter on Friday, Dec. 16. Wright Brothers Day will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18. Winter begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The new moon of December occurs on the evening of Friday, Dec. 23. Christmas Eve will be Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Day will be Sunday, Dec. 25. The moon reaches its first quarter on Thursday, Dec. 29. New Year’s Eve will be Saturday, Dec. 31.