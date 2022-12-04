Mount Airy City Schools create strong public schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Public schools in Surry County are strong. We have three great school systems including Mount Airy City Schools, Elkin City Schools, and Surry County Schools.
The Gallup Poll has polled parents across the US as to their satisfaction with public schools. The satisfaction rate hit an all-time high in 1999 with 83% and remains high in 2022 with 73%. Parents in general remain largely satisfied with the excellence provided in public schools (Gallup, 2021, K-12 Parents Remain Largely Satisfied with Child’s Education).
The John Locke survey of parents in North Carolina shows well over half of the parents in the state are satisfied with their public schools and over 70% of North Carolinians are choosing public schools (https://www.johnlocke.org/what-do-north-carolina-parents-think-about-education-and-their-schools/). Most polls are showing that generally the public feel good about public schools but want to make sure the schools address some key issues, one of those being safety.
Mount Airy City Schools has a comprehensive safety plan that we outlined earlier in this series of articles. The update I will address this month deals with how that safety plan is rolling out. We have many updates that are important in which we need parents and the community to partner with us. We have buzz-in systems at each front door and we generally ask folks to stay out of the building unless there is an appointment to come in the building. We ask for your ID if you do enter the building. We use an ID system that does a quick check and gives you a visitors pass. This helps our students and staff know that you are an approved visitor on the campus.
Each of our schools have created a School Emergency Response Team (SERT) plan where key individuals within each campus have a role to play in the event of an incident. Some of these roles are safety officer, operations person, communications person, transportation person, etc. The incident could be something such as a fire in the kitchen, a gas leak outside the building, an unknown person on campus, or an upset individual in the office. Any incident may call for a safety plan to be used. We also know that often there are weather-related incidents where the electricity or water have gone out in the school. We must be prepared no matter what the occurrence.
Our goal in working with the county emergency management, our local law enforcement, outside safety experts, and our staff is to execute the Standard Response Protocol (SRP). Your help with understanding the SRP and explaining it to your children and grandchildren will go a long way in keeping them calm in an emergency.
SRP is action based
The Standard Response Protocol is based on the response to any given situation not on individual scenario. It demands a specific vocabulary but also allows for great flexibility. The premise is simple – these five specific actions can be performed during an incident. When communicating these, the action is labeled with a “Term of Art” and is then followed by a “Directive.” Execution of the action is performed by active participants.
Hold is followed by the Directive: “In Your Room or Area” and is the protocol used when hallways need to be kept clear of occupants.
Secure is followed by the Directive: “Get Inside. Lock Outside Doors” and is the protocol used to safeguard people within the building.
Lockdown is followed by “Locks, Lights, Out of Sight” and is the protocol used to secure individual rooms and keep occupants quiet and in place.
Evacuate may be followed by a location, and is used to move people from one location to a different location in or out of the building.
Shelter, State the Hazard, and Safety Strategy for group and self-protection.
We need your help in making sure you and your child understand the terminology described above. We know that it is unlikely for us to have a safety event as schools have put a lot of things in place to deter any safety concerns, but in the event there is a safety situation we want your child to feel safe and supported. We were able to conduct our first safety drills this fall in which there was a scenario played out in your child’s school. This allowed for the school to run their safety plan using their personnel and resources available at the time.
Students and staff were placed under “hold” and “lockdown” to develop muscle memory in the event of a real situation. I am happy to report that all schools were successful during the drill. The drill helped us identify areas where we are strong and areas where we can make improvements. Our local law enforcement participated in the drills and will continue to support us throughout the year in our comprehensive safety plan.
In the winter, we will continue with a drill using “secure.” This is used if there is an incident outside of the school building in the community and it doesn’t appear to be a threat. It would allow us to keep our building secure and not let anyone in or out during this time. It allows what is occurring inside the building to continue. The Mount Airy Police Department are typically who let us know of any community situation that would require a “secure” command. The activities inside the building can continue as normal during this command. In the winter, each campus will also be conducting safety table top drills with the local police department and outside safety experts. This allows for a more complex safety drill and opportunities for key people to develop muscle memory for their role.
Lastly, the spring will contain a more complex safety drill that might occur during arrival, dismissal, class changes, recess, and/or lunch. This drill will be a bit more difficult because of the students being in various places around the campus, but nonetheless an important time to practice safety. We believe that our staff and students will handle it like champs and they will be ready in case there is a situation that arises during the year.