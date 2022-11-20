Smothered in secrecy

Shortly after moving to Mount Airy in 2015, I had a chance encounter at a popular local eatery with a then-sitting commissioner, who told me that the citizens of Mount Airy were too “weak-minded” to understand key issues that came before the city council.
For at least the past seven years, that level of arrogance has permeated the secretive, behind-the-scenes process that has been used by the city council to withhold key information, spread false narratives, and ultimately make many poor decisions.
It came as no surprise, then, to read two articles recently in The Mount Airy News: one, about the ridiculously secretive Project Cobra; the other, about the equally ridiculous secret location of a property to be purchased by the city for $300,000. Together, those articles speak volumes about how very far we’ve fallen – as a society as a whole, and as a small rural town, in particular – since the days when openness in governance and the sanctity of the First Amendment were espoused by John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States of America.
In a speech given in 1961, President Kennedy said, “The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it.
“And no official of my Administration…” he added, “should interpret my words…as an excuse to censor the news, to stifle dissent, to cover up our mistakes or to withhold from the press and the public the facts they deserve to know.”
In early December, a new cast of characters will join the Mount Airy City Council. I am hopeful that the newcomers, along with those commissioners whose seats were not up for re-election, will respect and encourage all stakeholders within the community to be active participants in the council’s deliberations.
To invite citizen input, the council should share all relevant information about a major expense or planned project with the public and press in a timely manner, and then schedule “public comment” about that issue to occur at least one council meeting prior to its scheduled vote. An open, transparent process does not prevent or preclude the need for confidentiality during the early phase of promising economic-development discussions; but it should limit the amount of time such preliminary discussions remain under wraps.
In addition, the mayor and each commissioner should clearly articulate their individual thoughts about key issues – which, in the case of commissioners, would identify their reason/s for voting yea or nay.
Finally, as a gentle reminder to our new city council, please be assured that ”we the people” are far from stupid.
Rebecca Harmon
Mount Airy