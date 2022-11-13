Thanksgiving Day

By Wayne Easter

By November, the crops were in, the hog was killed, the tobacco was sold and (after being broke all summer) we had money again. To celebrate, Mama fired up the wood cook stove and invited kinfolks in for a Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

On the big day, they came by the car loads; drooling with anticipation, and why? They knew nobody left Mama’s table hungry. The house was jam-packed and with so many people talking at the same time, you could not hear yourself think. Even so, I learned what a good crop year it had been, who grew the biggest hog, how bad the winter would be, whose car pulled Bate’s Hill in high gear, who wound up in jail, what for and who had “the best derned’ fox hound on God’s Green Earth, and that was just the men folks.

I’d had nothing to eat for at least a week (seemed to me) and was just about to “meet my Maker,” when Mama said, “Come and get it, you all.” Never would you believe the variety of foods she had laid out on the eatin’ table: fried chicken, ham, white-sop gravy, green beans, pinto beans, cornfield peas, cornbread, mashed ‘taters, baked sweet ‘taters, lemonade, Kool Aid, perked coffee, pumpkin and apple pies, cakes to write home about and her special biscuits that floated in the air, I swear. Once again, she had done herself good.

The men-folks ate “first table,” while the kids ate anywhere they could. Everybody “put it down the hatch” like there would be no tomorrow and when “full to the brim,” they cleared out and the women folks “took their turn.” When they “ate their fill,” they cleaned up, washed the dishes and talked about how good little Jimmy was doing in school, who sewed the best quilt, who canned what for winter, swapped recipes and gossiped about the women not there.

Meanwhile, back to the men. With bellies now full, they smoked, chewed, dipped, took a little nip from a fruit jar hidden out back and told big lies that were sworn to be the Gospel truth. The younger kids? They played hide and seek, cowboys and Indians and ran wild in the woods. The older girls primped in front of the mirror and talked about boys, while the older boys “rolled their own” cigarettes out behind the barn, cussed and talked about girls. Me? Never had I seen the like and I took it all in.

Late in the day, everybody loaded up, headed for home and all agreed, “It had been the best Thanksgiving Day Dinner ever” and come next year, they would do it all over again. Me? It was a sad ending to a perfect day; a day that would not be coming back for a whole year. If I had my way, every day would be Thanksgiving day.