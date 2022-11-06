Why do families choose Mount Airy City Schools?

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) attracts families at a more consistent rate than most any other school district in the state. In a recent report by The Innovation Project (https://tipnc.org/), MACS had attracted more than 93% of its market share this year compared to 90.2% of their market share of families in 2020. This basically means that everyone that lives near MACS and has children is choosing our district to attend.
The state data is a good way to compare this percentage. Out of North Carolina’s students that could attend public schools, 77.7% do attend public schools. This is down from 79.4% in 2020. Public charter students account for 6.7% of all students, private schools also hold 6.5% of eligible students, and homeschool is up slightly from 8.3% of students in 2020 to 9.1% in 2022. So, MACS is about 16% higher than the state in attracting students to traditional public schools.
There are several reasons why families choose us. Academics are strong, workforce development is key, innovation makes us unique and different from anyone else, athletics are high performing, and the arts are required throughout the K-12 experience. These are a few of the reasons why we continue to attract students year after year. Once families are with us they rarely leave us which is a great indicator of our success. The number one reason our families choose us is our staff. Our teachers and administrators go the extra mile every day to make sure students’ needs are met and they create a winning culture.
Today, I plan to talk about the staff, academics and workforce development, innovation, athletics and the arts. Our staff is constantly improving and reflecting on its own leadership development. We have 15% of our eligible staff members working on the National Board Certification. This is a difficult certification that shows staff to be among the best in the nation. This portfolio of work helps staff members provide the best educational strategies and support for all students. Many of our staff members are working on master’s degrees in various areas along with several attaining their doctoral degree. When our EVAAS was made public last year 100% of our academic areas were in green or blue showing that our teachers were growing all students at a tremendous rate.
Workforce development is key. The state is developing the attributes all children should be able to demonstrate upon graduation. These attributes were developed in combination with industry. These attributes in a portrait of a graduate (https://www.dpi.nc.gov/districts-schools/operation-polaris/portrait-graduate) include adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, empathy, learners mindset and personal responsibility. MACS is developing our own matrix for what this would look like in each grade level. For example, as ninth graders all of our students take a financial literacy course that teaches students personal responsibility in finance. The topics covered range from economics, personal finance, income and education, money management and financial planning. This course is required for graduation as well as a requirement for our students to take career and technical courses in high school. Each school will have various ways to teach this graduate skills.
Athletics are high performing in our district because of the consistency of our athletic directors and coaches. We currently are leading the conference in all fall sports at the high school level. For instance, volleyball has won the conference tournament for the second straight year in a row. Families know that athletics teach students life skills such as developing strong team work, growing leadership skills, and communicating well with others. There is a place for all athletes within our school system from golf, to cross-country, to tennis, to soccer and everything in between. We believe the 20 sports we offer allows all talents and abilities a chance to compete. Having a winning culture with sports is reflective of your overall programs in a school and shows us why many families choose us.
We are known across the state for innovation, which is creating new and different solutions to problems that help benefit students. We have a dual-language immersion program, Chinese language and culture program, North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities (NCASA) competitions at middle school as well as the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program at high school. Our new sustainable agriculture program has baby quails that will help students understand sustainability through animals, along with our goals to have students learn to grow their own food. We want to create a variety of choices for students and help everyone succeed. Families love our menu of options when comparing schools to attend.
The arts are required for our students from kindergarten through high school with arts being part of the elective rotation K-5 as well as after school programs available such as Melody Makers. Once students rise to the middle school level they have the opportunity to take middle school chorus, band, and visual arts. The high school requires arts credits as part of a comprehensive curriculum that develops well-rounded young adults. Our program offerings of band, chorus, theater, and visual arts have many pathways for students to pursue. Since I was the band director for over a decade here in the system it is near and dear to my heart. Many of our graduates go on to have careers in the arts.
The multiple programs, success academics, workforce development, innovation, athletics, arts, and amazing staff all work together to create an option that nearly 100% of our community is choosing. At an age where school choice gives parents the most options with homeschool, charter, and private, our community is still choosing traditional public. We will forever be grateful for the support of our community that provides us amazing resources to develop a private school feel in a public school setting. We know why families choose MACS; find out how your child can join the winning team by visiting www.mtairy.k12.nc.us.
For families wishing to better understand what MACS has to offer them and for current families wishing to see what is found at the next school, visit https://bit.ly/AboutMACS21-22 There you will find a brochure highlighting many opportunities found in our system. Anyone wishing to schedule a tour can visit http://bit.ly/MACStour.