Hog-killing day

October 29, 2022 John Peters II Columns, Opinion 0
By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

For those of us who grew up in these mountains, there was never a doubt about where our next meal was coming from — be it meat, vegetables or fruit — it either came from garden, the fields or the hog pen. We’ve come a long way since and seldom do we even think about where our food comes from. We just mosey down to the local super market and choose our fancy from a wide variety of foods from all over the world, available all year long. Being an old timer who knows the score, let me say, “Things were not always that way.”

When I was a young pup growing up, every family I knew (come spring of the year) bought a young pig that had to be “slopped” twice a day. It was also fed corn and other foods the whole summer long and by late fall, it had grown into a huge fat hog that could hardly walk; the fatter the better. Why? The more fat, the more lard, which folks used for cooking every day of the year. Nobody wanted a skinny hog at hog-killing time

Came a frosty November morn’, Pa built a roaring fire under the scalding vat full of water. When it got hot, he shot the hog with a .22 rifle, (one bullet right between the eyes) and cut its throat with the butcher knife to “bleed it out.” (While all that was going on, I found other things to do in other places.)

We then loaded the hog onto the sled, hauled it to the vat, rolled it into the hot water to scald it so the hair would loosen, then scraped it off with butcher knives. Pa then inserted a hefty stick (sharpened at both ends) into the tendons of both back legs and with his “block and tackle,” hung the hog upside down from a tree limb, then he went to work.

Using his butcher knife, he split it open right down the middle, cleaned it out, washed it out, then lowered it to some planks on the ground. Then (with chopping axe and butcher knife) he whittled out hams, shoulders, back-bones and ribs, side-meat and tenderloin right there in broad daylight. He “salted down” most of the meat in the meat-box, but we ground some with a hand-powered meat grinder clamped to the kitchen table. Mama then seasoned it, fried it, canned it and it became canned homemade sausage stored in the cellar for winter time; some of the best food on God’s green earth.

On hog killing day, our whole hill smelled like raw meat and I could not bear the thoughts of eating anything that smelled that bad. At the end of the day, (tired and worn) we went to bed; thankful it was over, but knowing when winter time came, nobody would go hungry on our hill.

Come next morning, Mama cured the bad-smell problem with the smells of breakfast cooking on the wood cook stove; a stack of buckwheat pancakes yea’ high, white-sop gravy, home-grown eggs, “perked” coffee and best of all; fresh fried tenderloin; surely food from the gods. It was one of the few days of the year when nobody had to roust me out of bed; I hit the floor running, all by myself.