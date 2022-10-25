Reader: Careful with downtown changes

October 25, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

When my my husband and I visited this area a decade ago, we fell in love with the charm and the people who live in Mount Airy. I refer Mount Airy as an East Coast “Mini-Branson.” It is a familiar experience with lots of fun surprises that we look forward to everyday when we visit. Public relations and the visitor’s center in Mount Airy are awesome.

We invested in a house here and even though we visit from California a few times a year, we always leave a piece of our hearts here. This is our experience. My husband is the chair of the Historic Preservation Commission and I am on the Public Arts Commission in Escondido, California.

Over the 40 years we have lived on the West Coast we have seen what can happen in a negative way when outside firms tell shop owners what is best for their cities.

While there might be a few good points to the Vision like under grounding utilities and replacing water pipes, altering the width of travel for downtown should not even be considered.

Patricia and James

Spann