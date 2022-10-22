Handicap access to downtown?

October 22, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I have been reading all the pros and cons about changing Main Street in Mount Airy.

I would like to give my honest opinion. If it is indeed changed; how are handicappaed people — people in wheel chairs and walkers — going to get to Main Street? One parking lot that I know about is uphill trying to get to Main Street. I am in wheel chair – how am I ever going to maneuver my wheel chair when I have damage to legs and arms?

I don’t think the commissioners have thought about anyone but themselves with this change they are trying to make. What is wrong with people these days? Most only think aboaut themselves.

Please, please reconsider this proposed plan. If it goes through handicapped people will have to start shopping somewhere else – not downtown. You will lose a lot of customers.

Frances Flinchum

Pilot Mountain