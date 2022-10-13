Reader urges voters for Parrish

To the Editor,

Vote for my ex-husband.

Sure that may sound weird, and I never thought I’d say this. I was married to NC’s 5th Congressional District candidate Kyle Parrish for 12 years. We have two amazing children and he has two more with his current wife. He’s a church-going, soccer dad who works in IT.

No personal motive, except to do something about the direction our country is headed. We were kids in college when we met, and I had never heard of a party line voter before I met Kyle. That was some kind of a political slur in the 90s. It basically meant you didn’t research who you were voting for.

So why am I asking you to vote for a guy who is ancient history to me? Because he is moderate. He’s fiscally conservative — believe me. And an avid supporter of equality, choice, human rights, educational opportunities. And frankly, he’s smart.

Let’s take a brief look at his opponent, Virginia Foxx. She is against family planning to all degrees. I don’t even know why someone without reproductive relevancy is so concerned about eliminating access to birth control, mammograms, cervical screening, and choice, but here we are. She’s outdated, and unhealthy to the women and men of North Carolina’s 5th District.

So please vote for Kyle Parrish, the time is now.

Jane Parrish

Mount Airy