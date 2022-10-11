Reader: Criminals should be punished

October 11, 2022 Mount Airy News Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Hard core criminals should be severely punished.

Rapists, murderers, serial killers, and robbers who commit horrific acts and killing their victims should be hanged, either at the site where the poor victim is found or on Main Street in that particular city or town — and let the public see this.

I truly believe a lot of these terrible crimes would slow down or possibly stop. Surely anybody would think about the penalty facing them for committing a horrible violent act on an innocent human being.

Crime never wins, only love and compassion for life prevails.

Eye for eye and tooth for tooth.

Violet O’Neal Hill

Mount Airy