Reader: Keep Mount Airy charming

To the Editor,

I feel compelled to respond to the column titled “American Freedom on the line in November” published June 30 by Rob Schofield.

I must point out the content, discussion of the content, and conclusion of the content as an example of what has gone so badly wrong with the media platforms found in today’s landscape. Mr. Schofield doesn’t waste a lot of time sewing the seed of misinformation and discontent found so common in media commentary in today’s society. His first sentence states “The U.S. Supreme court ruling that Americans no longer have a constitutional right to control their own reproduction is a disaster of monumental proportions.”

In truth Americans have access to at least six different forms of reproduction control aside from abortion. One of those methods, commonly known as “the pill” has over 275 distinct varieties designed specifically to ensure their usage also works in concert with numerous other medical conditions to provide the best result. The American public has unfettered access to hundreds, if not thousands, of methods to “control their own reproduction.”

Mr. Schofield then proceeds to further the notion abortion is about control by “old well-off white men, who are unaffected by the ruling.” To support that notion he offers up the notion that “a huge majority don’t support the ruling that presumably overturned Roe v. Wade.” They can’t explain to us why the liberal bastion of the Supreme Court called Roe v. Wade bad law. She recognized that it was an issue best left to community to decide rather than forced on a national society.

What Mr. Schofield doesn’t bother to tell us that while the pools indicate a majority support of the right to choose, the scale of that support dwindles with the conditional results of choice. The same polls that indicate support for the right to choose, indicate support reduces to a mere 13% who support the choice extending beyond the time frame of the first three months of gestation. Accordingly what triggers the absolute outrage of abortion is the liberal tendency to continue a liberal stance to leftist extreme. 13% say they’re okay with abortion past the first three months even up to and including the actual beginning of the birthing process. The inverse suggest that 87% of Americans are not okay with the procedure beyond the scope of the first three months of gestation. That doesn’t sound like a lot of old well-off, old white men to me.

You see it’s always the extreme outlier that becomes the focus of attention. It’s sort of like airplanes; you only hear about the ones that crash, never mind the thousands which take off and land safely every day. Liberal thinking seems to be currently bent on the notion that the SCOTUS ruling marks the notion that we’ve lost the democracy guideline of majority rule and this issue is now the desire of the minority. They evidently haven’t heard about all the legislation crafted of late that is specifically designed to cater to minority cases.

Indeed that same public polling indicates the majority of Americans don’t have an issue with school prayer, the majority of Americans don’t believe that boys should be allowed to participate in girls athletic events, and a majority of Americans believe their rights come with responsibilities and finally, the majority of Americans understand choices made have consequences.

The same people who champion the choice of aborting after the three-month period of gestation are the same people who vilify people who made a choice not to vaccinate or not to wear mask. They reason people who made those choices were endangering the lives of others while rebuking the reality of the choice of abortion takes the life of the unborn. It is the rhetoric of those like Mr. Schofield which divides the country. Add in the hypocrisy of those in power going to their hair appointments when the rest of us weren’t allowed and had family gatherings at restaurants when the rest of us weren’t allowed and you have divisive conduct simply not matching the rhetoric. They just don’t or won’t own it. Too many old, well-off, white men they can blame, I suppose.

Gary Lawrence

Mount Airy