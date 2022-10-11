Reader: Keep Mount Airy charming

October 11, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I attended the town council meeting on Thursday Oct. 6. I was once again given an opportunity to speak concerning my feelings about The New Main Street Plan. I had hoped to appeal to the council in an effort to have them re-look and revise the part of the plan that would change the look of our Main Street.

Myself along with two other people attempted to appeal to the council on this matter. One gentleman did speak in favor of the plan.

To my dismay, as the council was concluding, three of the councilmen decided to make those who opposed the Main Street Plan the bad guys. We were called “nay sayers,” and accused of spreading misinformation, and causing division in the town. I assure you, that is the last thing that myself and many others want to do. I love this town, along with the wonderful people that make up this town.

All that us so-called nay sayers want, is one thing, for this town of Mount Airy to remain the historical, family-oriented, charming town that it is right now.

Karen Armstrong

Mount Airy