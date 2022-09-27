Reader assails planned downtown changes

To the Editor,
I went to our Mayberry Days Parade on Saturday. As I stood there amidst all of the excitement I began to look around. People from all over the United States were lined up, up and down Main Street, just to get a taste of what small town America used to feel like. Children were perched on their parents’ shoulders, straining to see what was happening on the street. Everyone was excited to be on Main Street, to enjoy the parade.
I then became sad as I looked around. The old-fashioned light posts decorated with welcoming banners and flower baskets could go away. The majestic buildings with their interesting architecture could be hidden by trees. The beautiful buildings might not be able to stand the strain of the street being dug up to bury the overhead wires and could be damaged.
I thought about where would the people stand if there was outdoor dining on the street? And then I thought, don’t we already have outdoor dining where people can have food and alcoholic beverages on Market Street? Why change Main?
When the parade was over, I watched as people headed out to do their shopping. Both Snappy Lunch and Barney’s had people anxiously waiting to be served.
As I went into the different shops, I was asked to sign a petition and to attend a Walk On Main on Oct. 9 to try and stop the New Main Street Plan, a plan that would include the changes that I mentioned above.
Our Main Street is a symbol of what small town America used to be like. I, for one, don’t want to loose that. As one merchant told me, “maybe what we are doing won’t do any good, but if we stand by and do nothing, we know what will happen.”
Karen Armstrong
Mount Airy