Changes could hurt downtown, not help

September 22, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor:

As a taxpayer in Mount Airy, but who lives outside the city limits, I have no voice in how taxpayer money is spent. But I do read everything reported in The Mount Airy News. And, from what I read, only Jon Crawley shows any sense of fiscal responsibility.

Main Street buildings have been updated with paint, windows, and doors by the owners. To take parking spaces away from the street for outdoor dining, displays, or trees would defeat the unique look of downtown. I have lived in two towns who did the “beautifications” and it killed the downtowns. Local shops and shoppers left because there was no parking.

We do need loading/ unloading zones on Main Street. Downtown workers who park on Main Street should utilize the lots, leaving street parking open for shoppers and visitors. Workers should be ticketed for parking all day since all the lots are free. My out-of-town daughter finds it humorous that street cameras show the same cars in the same place very single day. Do we have assigned or reserved parking for store owners and employees?

Additionally, to put all utility lines underground would be expensive and disruptive. That is an irresponsible way to spend taxpayers’ money when there are areas in the city needing water and sewer line updates. There were clay sewer lines on Lebanon Street when we had property there a few years ago.

Maybe downtown Mount Airy is all dressed up with a dirty neck.

Lillian A Holder

Mount Airy