A battle of wills

September 16, 2022 John Peters II Opinion 0
Rev. Kitty Mears

Ode to a Frog

Slimy, jumpy, amphibians.

With protruding eyes who can

Hop about and land

Most anywhere in Pharoah’s court,

With the option of some handsome warts.

Oh, the frogs!

Who arrived from the marshy bogs

From down deep in the Nile.

Oh, the frogs who came to stay awhile

In Pharoah’s court,

With the option of some handsome warts.

Climbing frogs with adhesive toes,

Giving Pharoah worrisome woes.

In the water. In his bath.

In his kitchen. In his food.

They really ruined Pharoah’s mood.

To Moses he cried, “Get them out!

I’m so upset I want to shout!”

“When would you like them out?”

Moses said.

“Tomorrow,” he said. “I want

One more night with frogs in my bed.”

Tomorrow. Pharoah wanted another night with the croaking, slimy, stinky frogs. Tomorrow. Really?

The war of words between Moses and Pharaoh became more of a war of the will. God’s will was crucial for Moses to lead His people out of Egypt, but Pharoah’s will was to keep the Hebrew slaves in Egypt. A war of the will. Pharoah esteemed himself as a god. The great God Jehovah was proving Himself to be the one true God. God was dealing with the will of Pharoah. Why did he want another night with the frogs? Pride. Pharoah was trying to win his own war of the will against the will of the Great God Almighty.

The war of the will. Pay attention to what the Bible says in Isaiah 1:18, “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” The Great God Almighty, the Creator, the Healer, said, “Let us reason together.”

God would much rather apply mercy to a hurting soul than full-strength judgment. He would rather apply salvation than to see a person lose his soul in eternal death. So, why would some fight the calling of salvation?

Some feel the need for salvation because of sins in their lives. However, they have postponed salvation because they think there is more time for them to think about eternal life. Some think that they committed too many sins to qualify for salvation. Remember that the Apostle Paul, before his salvation, was a murderer, but became one of the greatest evangelists in church history. Sadly, some refuse to listen to the loving call of God. They refuse to choose life in Christ. Like Pharoah, they hardened their hearts against listening to the God who loves them.

Study the words from the old hymn written by Eliza Holmes Reed:

Oh, do not let the Word depart,

And close your eyes against the light;

Poor sinner, harden not your heart;

Be saved, tonight.

Tomorrow’s sun may never rise

To bless your long-deluded sight;

This is the time, Oh, then, be wise,

Be saved, Oh tonight.

Oh, why not tonight?

Listen to God. God is a loving Father. Answer His call because a life spent with God is a life full of peace. A life spent with God is a life with the promise of eternal life in Heaven, favor with God, hope, and fellowship with your Heavenly Father. It is a life with a covenant relationship with God. Pharoah refused to listen to the call of God. He failed to acknowledge God. Those who live with a covenant with God are truly very blessed to know God as their loving Heavenly Father.

The Rev. Kitty Mills teaches Sunday School at Mount View Pentecostal Holiness Church in Claudville, Virginia.