How about a PhD in local governance?

September 15, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Well, bless their little hearts! The Mount Airy City Council has decided to create a citizens academy to help people better understand the inner workings of local government (see “Applicants sought for new Citizens Academy” in the Sept. 10 edition of The Mount Airy News).

Will the graduates of that Grow Your Own Group Thinkers program be offered an opportunity to advance their understanding of the operational realities of our very own city council? If so, such a graduate-level program might offer the following courses as part of its curriculum:

• Voting Made Easy: Just take your cue from Mount Airy Downtown (MAD)

• Budgeting 101: Put numbers on a spreadsheet for public consumption

• Advanced Budgeting: Ignore numbers on the spreadsheet

• ‘Mayberry’ Budgeting: Keep spending irresponsibly and raise taxes

• Maximizing Council Communications: Never share relevant information with commissioners who think and vote independently

• Hiring a Consultant: Find an expensive one who’s already drafted an identical plan for other towns in North Carolina

• Hiring a Family Member: Create a frivolous and unnecessary job in the Reeves Community Center

• Streamlining Governance: If it doesn’t involve downtown, ignore it!

The only problem with offering such an advanced program is that it’s not needed. Most citizens already have a pretty good handle on how our current local government actually operates.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy