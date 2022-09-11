If these old walls could talk

September 11, 2022 John Peters II Columns, Opinion 0
By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

It still stands today on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County; a quarter mile south of the Virginia state line; an ancient barn made entirely of chestnut logs. It was there when the Wright Brothers flew Kitty Hawk and when Lindberg flew the Atlantic. It saw both world wars, jet planes and television come on the scene and it was there when men walked on the moon. It has seen good times, bad times and times in-between and if those old log walls could talk, what stories they could tell. Maybe they can talk; let’s listen in.

“Hello there, stranger, why don’t you pull up a chair and let me tell you a story. I’m one of the 40 logs that make up the walls of this old log barn you’re looking at. I go back to a time before our country’s Civil War, when one long ago spring, I came into being as a bloom high in a hillside tree. Come late summer, I had grown into a chestnut, fell from the tree, rolled downhill and hid under some fallen leaves until spring, when (wonder of wonders) I sprouted and became a chestnut tree.”

“As the years rolled by, I grew tall and survived everything Mother Nature threw my way until around 1900, when the land owner (Jim Smith, by name) came into the woods hunting trees to build himself a barn. When he laid eyes on me, I became one of his barn logs and that became my lucky day, because within a few short years, a blight killed every chestnut tree still standing in the land.”

“Some wondrous things have happened along the way, as the thunderstorms of summer and the deep snows of winter came over that mountain back there. I watched covered wagons and horseback riders pass by on that road out there, where automobiles race by today.”

“Jim Smith and his wife Carrie lived in a log cabin home next door and eked out a living from the rocky hillsides here on the North Carolina/Virginia state line. They heard about the Great Depression, but with hard times being their normal times, they just kept doing as always. They earned their daily bread by slaving away in the hot summer fields; knowing that no matter how cold or how deep the snow, they would be warm, fed and safe from harm; come winter time.”

“It was in their home next door where new lives came into being and old lives came to an end. I watched their kids play, grow up and move away. I watched Jim and Carrie fight the “good fight” and grow old along the way. They’ve now been gone for a very long time, but if I listen close, I can still hear Jim calling his fox-hounds with his fox horn (made of a cow’s horn) from a far hilltop in the wee hours of the morn.”

“After all these years, I’m thankful to still be here beside the road; watching the seasons come and go and wondering what tomorrow will bring. It has been said that a log cabin built in the right moon sign would last for a hundred years. At better than 120 years, it works for me and I hope to still be here for a very long time to come.”