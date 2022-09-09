Enduring the hotties of Dog Days

Beginning next week we will begin to endure the hotties of Dog Days. They are usually the hottest days of the long hot summer. In summer, at grandmas Northampton County home, her hounds were nowhere to be found on the hot Dog Day afternoons. They would be under the house laying down on cool soil next to the foundation of the house. You would not see them until the sun went down and they came out to eat what was left over from the supper table. The explanation of Dog Days is they occur every summer from early July until into August. They are the days when Sirius, the dog star in Canis Major constellation follows the constellation of Orion across the summer sky from sunrise to sunset. Dogs may be mad because they are hot, but contrary to what grandma said, dogs do not go mad during Dog Days. Unlike humans, they don’t over do it, but discover a place where they can cool off on a sultry Dog Day afternoon. We should do what they do and find a place to cool off.

Cooling the birds on a summer afternoon

Spray the hot dogs with a hose and then dump water from the birdbath and refill them with fresh cool water every afternoon. Cool off hanging baskets and containers of summer annuals until water runs out of the holes in bottoms of the baskets and containers.

Benefits, relief in afternoon thunderstorms

Dog Day afternoons can also promote the arrival of some relief from the sultry heat in the form of a thunderstorm. An extra bonus is that the garden plot gets a cool down and harvest. Ground vegetables get a fresh drink of water from upstairs.

A search for wild blackberry patches

Usually after the Fourth of July, the wild blackberries harvest begins. They can be found along roadsides and fields in the Piedmont. Wild blackberries have that certain “wang” about them that makes them unforgettable. As kids growing up in eastern North Carolina, we would pick and sell them for a quarter a quart and neighbors would buy them quickly to make blackberry dumplings and preserves. We would take advantage of the berry harvest for several weeks to make a few dollars and fill a lot of tables with blackberries.

Tomato harvest is almost here

The week after the Fourth of July usually brings the first ripe tomatoes. The heat of Dog Day summer afternoons will promote the ripeness of the first of a long harvest. Keep the tomatoes side dressed and covered after applying an application of Tomato-Tone organic tomato food or Miracle-Gro liquid tomato food mixed with proper amount of water in a sprinkling can. Keeping soil hilled up to tomato plants will protect them from gusty summer storms and support them.

A quick remedy for blossom end rot

The heat can pave the way for blossom end rot on tomatoes as they begin to ripen. One way to prevent blossom end rot is to water the base of tomato plants with the water wand in spray mode. Another way is to mix two quarts of powdered lime (calcium carbonate) in a sprinkling can of water and apply it around the base of the tomatoes. Still another method is to side dress the tomatoes with Vigaro calcium enriched tomato food and then pull up soil on both sides of the row and spray a shower of water with the water wand around base of the plants.

Making a pan of fresh blackberry dumplings

With blueberries in season, a simple blueberry dumpling recipe will make a great dessert for a summer supper. You will need ten Hungry Jack biscuits cut into halves. Mix one quart of fresh blueberries, one stick light margarine (melted), one tablespoon vanilla, one tablespoon corn starch, half cup water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for two or three minutes. Place bottoms of biscuits in a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan or dish sprayed with Pam baking spray. Pour half of the blueberry mixture over the biscuit halves. Place the biscuit tops on the blueberry filled bottoms and pour the rest of the blueberry mixture over top of the biscuits. Bake at 350 degrees until biscuits are golden brown. Serve with ice cream, Cool Whip or dairy whipping cream.

Making nectar for hummingbird feeders

The heat will cause nectar to ferment in the hummingbird feeders in just a few days. Change the nectar at least once a week and try to keep the feeder out of direct sunlight. Don’t fill feeders completely but about half full and check how long it lasts. Honey suckles are finishing their cycle of blooms and hummers will be visiting the feeders more frequently. You can purchase nectar in half gallon plastic bottles ready mixed or in envelopes that is powdered and ready to mix with water with several drops of red food coloring. You can prepare several quarts at a time and store in the refrigerator.

Starting seeds for late autumn tomatoes

As the first of the tomatoes of summer reach harvest stage, it’s time to sow the seeds of tomatoes for the plants that will provide a harvest of late summer and mid-autumn tomatoes, and green tomatoes to store to ripen in the house or basement. The best tomato varities for a late tomato harvest are the determinate. Determinates are a bush type that require no cages or stakes or support and they produce most of their harvest over a shorter period. Indeterminate need cages and supports and produce a harvest over a longer time period which makes them ideal for summer gardens. Determinants are best for autumn and late summer because they produce tomatoes in a shorter amount of time. Some determinants are Better Boy, Celebrity, Rutgers, Marglobe, Homestead, Mountain Pride and Oregon Spring. Determinate seed started now will be ready to transplant into the garden in mid to late August.

Zinnia bed attracts butterflies and finches

The colorful zinnia bed is filled with multicolored blooms that attract a variety of butterflies, goldfinches, bumblebees and all types of birds. On hot Dog Day afternoons, the zinnias need a cool drink of water, but not the foliage because to water the foliage promotes powdery mildew and cucumber mosaic. Always water zinnias at the base of the plants preferably with the water wand so that you can place water at exactly where it is needed.

Attracting bees to cucumbers and squash

To attract bees and other pollinators to blooming squash and cucumbers, use a spray bottle such as window glass cleaner comes in, with four or five tablespoons of sugar mixed in the bottle and spray a mist directly on the foliage. This will attract more bees and other pollinators to the blooms and help produce a larger harvest.

Pinching off the spent rose blooms

The roses of summer are still in bloom and putting on a show of color and beauty. As the roses bloom and fade, keep pinching off spent blooms to promote new blooms as summer moves along. Water roses once each week if no rain falls. Feed every 15 days with Rose-Tone organic rose food. Spray to control leaf mites and Japanese beetles.

Hoe Hoe Hoedown

“Crazy is as crazy does.” Husband: “My wife talks to herself all the time, she must be crazy.” Psychiatrist: “That’s ridiculous, you wouldn’t be crazy just because you talked to yourself.” Husband: “Why not?” Psychiatrist: “Of course not, I talk to myself. Do you think I’m crazy?” Husband: “I wouldn’t say your crazy if you talked to yourself, but if you listened you would be.”

“Gift of cold hard cash.” The husband asked his wife what she would like for her birthday. After a moment of thought she said, “This year, I want some cold hard cash for a change.” The next day, her husband filled her request. He put $50 in quarters, dimes and nickles in a jar and filled the jar with water and placed it in the freezer. That night, he handed his wife the jar of cold, hard cash.

“Alarming.” Jan: “My father has everything, I don’t know what to buy for him.” Fran: “Get him a burglar alarm!”

Almanac for July

Independence Day will be celebrated on Monday, July 4. The moon will enter its first quarter on Wednesday, July 6. There will be a full moon on Wednesday, July 20. This full moon of the month of July will be named “Full Buck Moon.” There will be a new moon on the evening of Thursday, July 28. The hotties of Dog Days begin on Sunday, July 3, and will continue until Thursday, August 11.

Purity and daintiness of Queen Anne’s Lace

The fields and meadows as well as the country roads of Surry County are adorned with tall strands of the dainty and tapestry of the magic of Queen Anne’s Lace. Queen Anne’s Lace is a native of Europe and has roots shaped like a carrot. We wonder how they arrived in America, and did the pilgrims bring them on the Mayflower? Another interesting question is: were the roots of the Queen Anne’s Lace edible? We do know that in England, it is also known as the “wild carrot.”

It grows wild over a large area of the United States and along the mainline in Milwaukee where the Milwaukee road “Hiawathas” used to run. All over the Mid-West the Queen Anne’s white lace flowers adorn the heartland. It is an heirloom across the southeast and used to adorn floral arrangements mixed with flowers from many flower gardens. My mother and Northampton County grandma gathered the lace with its long stems to use as fillers for their floral arrangements during summer to place on alter tables in their church. What a colorful combination of the tamed zinnias, marigolds, cosmos and dahlias adorned with the wild majesty and daintiness of the pure white Queen Anne’s Lace on a summer Sunday.