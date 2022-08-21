Keeping staff and students safe

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Today’s culture and climate have changed from when most of us attended schools. There are more pathways to college and the workplace. There are opportunities to attend community college and even graduate before finishing high school. The teachers are still experts in their field but on average have more advanced degrees than ever before. Our schools provide flexibility to attend school at home, work full time while attending high school, and intern at area industries leading to full time employment.

All of the amazing opportunities have created great experiences accessible for all children. One of our top priorities in schools remains the ability to safely attend school so students can access these opportunities.

The Office of Justice at the federal level as well as National School Safety and Security Services agree that there are several steps schools can take to make sure they are as safe as possible. While we cannot prepare for every situation, we can work with safety experts and our local law enforcement to make sure our safety is the best it can be. We have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours with safety preparation but we also know that relationships, communication, and safety plans for staff and students are some of the best measures we can take to ensure everyone is safe and supported.

Some essential steps we have outlined in our school system include strong communication tools, mental health support, security cameras, locked and secure doors, threat assessments, training for emergencies, partnerships with local law enforcement and community partners, and enhanced crisis strategies.

Communication: Some of the steps recommended are to make sure all communication lines are open and every child feels they have someone to talk with at all times. We must create communication pathways that provide access to counselors, social workers, and caring adults. We have online monitoring of student computers, social media, and platforms to tell us if there is anything alarming on these platforms, while also giving us steps to resolve issues before they arise. We have an anonymous reporting system, See Something Say Something, that allows people who see something to get that information quickly to authorities. This gives everyone an avenue for sharing vital information to prevent a crisis. Our multiple ways to engage families through emails, phone calls, social media, and text alerts provides ongoing and up-to-date information is another way to make sure everyone has “on time” information. While the beginning of the year provides a great time to ensure your contact information is up to date, remember that anytime your phone number changes to let your child’s office know. Keeping your current phone number on file is a crucial part of our communication plan.

Mental Health Support: Each of our schools have access to licensed counselors and on-campus mental health support. We have threat assessments to help identify and screen potential issues as well as a road map to experts in our community who can help. Our detailed work on our campuses match up student needs with experts in the field who can help them with strategies to thrive. Although it is not the job of educators to provide mental health support, each of our educators are given tools to help students find the treatment they need that is available to them and their family. Some of our partners such as mentors, graduation coaches, Daymark, Easter Seals, and our See Something Say Something service can make sure students in crisis have the help they need.

Safe Campuses: Secure doors with keyless entry provides ways to control who enters and exits our buildings. These doors have buzz-in systems or systems that are accessed by key cards. It’s critical for all staff and students to keep all doors locked and make sure everyone enters through the main entrances where visitors can be screened. We have door latches that can be utilized without a key from inside a door at all times to secure doors from the inside. Each of our campuses have outstanding alarm systems throughout our buildings and money has been put into these systems in recent years to ensure they are active and working.

Transportation Safety: Smart Bus technology with Tyler Technologies was funded for Mount Airy City Schools by the General Assembly. Traversa Software allows us to have cutting edge cameras on the bus and outside the bus. We have electronic seating charts to make sure we know when students ride the bus, where they are seated, and when they exit. The Ride 360 application allows parents to know where students are at all times. This gives relief to parents to ensure they are at home when a child arrives or if there is a delay in the bus route. The tablet provided to drivers is much safer for them and works similar to GPS in our cars such as telling us if there are road delays ahead, changes in routes, or the most efficient way to travel between two points.

Camera Systems: Our systems have been upgraded over the past few years implementing more than 50 cameras on each campus. These cameras are critical to show all aspects of the campus accessed by your phone or computer system. This system has measures that only allow personnel “as needed” to have access to these cameras. But, they play a critical role in preparing for any emergencies and being able to secure areas quickly.

SRO Officers: Our community and school system feel it is critical to partner with law enforcement and our city government. One of the ways we have done this is to provide three School Resource Officers for our schools. These officers build relationships every day that prevent school incidents. They deliver a preventative curriculum that helps students choose positive ways to respond and help provide strategies that lead to good decision-making. Our SROs are critical in the day-to-day and would be essential in the event of a critical incident.

Emergency Protocols: How adults handle crises from a gas leak to a community threat to an incident on campus is critical. Adults must have training for emergency situations. We train for tornadoes, fires, and critical incidents as well as scenarios that are a surprise to us. These emergency protocols outline what everyone is required to do in the emergency situation. The drills throughout the year as well as resources provided help staff to respond quickly when a situation occurs that is beyond their control. The relief of emergency protocols, detailed with plans that are well throughout can make the difference needed in response time.

Community Relationships: Fire, rescue, EMS, police, churches, mental health support, and community involvement is absolutely critical for our school system. Each of these partnerships fill a need every day and especially during critical incidents. You, as a community member, can make a difference. One of the biggest ways is to volunteer in a school nearby, mentor an at-risk child, provide funds for struggling students, substitute teach, drive a bus, serve a meal, and support the school system. Your encouragement of our staff goes a long way. Attending our events to support children makes an impact and thanking an administrator will not be forgotten.

All of us can work together to make our campuses safe. We know that a lot of emphasis in the past few years has been on physical security. We also know that emphasis needs to be on emotional security. We can all do our part by supporting young people, providing thriving arts programs where they can show their talent, athletic teams where they can learn life skills and enhance their abilities, as well as academic pathways to success. We can all work together to make our community a thriving and safe place to be for the next generation.