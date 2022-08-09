Columns offer 2 sides of NC public education

To the Editor,
This is in reference to August 6 Their View articles, “Why does North Carolina rank No. 1?” by Mr. (John) Hood and “An unaddressed crisis in public education” by Ms. (Mary Ann) Wolf.
Both articles address public education in that Mr. Hood points out that North Carolina “has a comparatively high return on … public schools and remains one of the most generous state funders of higher education in the country;” whereas, Ms. Wolf laments, “…our state lawmakers made decision after decision failing to invest sufficiently…in our kids and their schools” as well as “teacher salaries are below the national average.”
Whose perspective is more closely aligned with the actual situation of North Carolina public education: K-12, two-year community colleges, and four-year State colleges/universities?
To Ms. Wolf, our fourtenth placement in education is better than average nationally only because our state legislature exercises responsible expenditure of tax revenue for public education.
To assist Ms. Wolf in understanding why there is a dearth of teacher vacancies and candidates to fill critical positions, I offer a possible hypothesis. No one wants to teach or work in an environment where the objective is not teaching reading, writing, arithmetic and civics, but to indoctrinate critical race theory (CRT), alphabet soup immorality, Marxist/socialist activism, and to hate one’s country that is providing the public education.
G.J. Harmon
Mount Airy