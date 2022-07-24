Reflections on front and back porch living

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com
This morning I walked out back of the house looking at the shrubs and flowers, while gazing at the sycamore, oak and pine trees. A red bird was hopping along on the fence. Robins and blue birds were flying from limb to limb in the trees.
It was quiet since the day had just begun. The grass was still wet from the heavy morning dew. My mind flashed back to the back porch when I was growing up in Surry County. Well, really a porch on the side of the house. But, since it was near the back, we called it the back porch. Every afternoon or evening, our family would just naturally migrate to the porch. We didn’t plan it, we didn’t talk about sitting on the porch. It just happened. Porch living was our way of life.
Dogs played around in the yard, but soon walked up on the porch to be petted and rubbed. We talked to them just like they were humans. I think they probably understood most of what we were saying. Pretty soon they were lying there in wait of a snack that would come later. Two or three cats were circling between our legs while constantly glancing over at the dogs in fear of being chased.
Mom might be stringing beans or peeling apples. A neighbor would probably drop by to talk about the crops or news about one of the neighbors. Often, we discussed a recent elementary or high school basketball or baseball game. In the summer, everyone talked about the Yankees or Dodgers. To us, there were no other teams. You were either a Dodger fan or a Yankee fan. And, you didn’t get along.
Neighbors would often drop off a “mess of beans,” several ears of corn, a basket of apples, a blackberry pie, or other assortments of food. Mom and dad always had a pitcher of “iced tea” for anyone on the back porch. Now, tea meant sweet tea. There was no such thing as unsweetened tea. That would be unheard of; it just didn’t exist. Of course, there was also a Pepsi Cola, a Big RC, a Big Orange (Nehi), a Cheerwine, or another bottle of pop that was available for the neighborhood kids. Yes, it was pop. The word soda or soft drink wasn’t in our vocabulary.
A front porch wasn’t quite a public room, but really close. It was a meeting ground between our family with friends and neighbors. Everyone could be seen; you could hear the sounds of neighborhood life. Neighbors knew one another and what was happening in our community. And because neighbors talked, laughed, and enjoyed each other’s company, news traveled fast.
When Dad heard about a plumbing problem, a leaky roof, a sick cow or horse, or someone in need of help, he just got up, jumped into the truck, and took off to offer help. Dad was really hesitant to ask for help, but eager to provide help. It was just a way of life. I think all of the families in the community really lived with this type of independence, but with compassionate hearts.
Sometime later, the backyard patio and barbecue became the focus for family living. People moved away from the porches; and with the proliferation of television, families moved indoors where rooms were air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter. The living room recliner and the remote control eventually replaced back and front porch living. In fact, porches are now mostly little more than architectural decor.
Now, it’s usually the den, basement, or the family room at the rear of the home where families gather and relax in private. It is rare that neighbors and friends drop by for an uninvited chats and sharing of neighborhood news.
In many ways, the faster the pace of life, the more wealth a family accumulates, the more isolated and lonely we become. We won’t admit it, but our family, our children, and our friends are the biggest losers. We need our community far more than we are willing to admit.
Well, a lawnmower and weed eater outside just took me out of my reflections of living on the porch. Back into the house for now. Hoping the joy of front porch living is still alive and doing well in some areas of North Carolina.
Hope ya’ll have a relaxing and enjoyable summer. Try out the back porch!
