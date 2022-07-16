Reader: Withhold school money to change teaching?

July 16, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

This is in reference to “Their View: State budget should be much better” by Bob Schofield in the July 14, 2022 edition of The Mount Airy News.

Mr. Schofield laments that funding for “state’s schoolchildren” doesn’t provide “access to a sound basic education.” Until such time as the federal government and the State of North Carolina cease indoctrinating our school children and community/state college students with anti-American (CRT) and alphabet soup deviant behaviors (amorality), the less of our tax dollars to support those ideologies espoused by the Marxist/Socialists, a.k.a progressive democrat party, the better.

Go WOKE, go broke !

G. Harmon

Mount Airy