It’s grace, nothing more, nothing less.

Galatians 1:6 I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel: 7 Which is not another; but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ. 8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. 9 As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed. 10 For do I now persuade men, or God? or do I seek to please men? for if I yet pleased men, I should not be the servant of Christ. 11 But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man. 12 For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.
What is the gospel? I would say if you made a survey you would get more definitions of that question than you ever thought were possible. We live in a time when the gospel has been twisted, taken away from, added to, and changed to fit a secular society. So, if you were to take a survey you would get definitions just like those in Paul’s day and then some.
What is the gospel? The meaning of the gospel is “good news.” Well, what is the good news? Jesus died, was buried, and rose again. Paul said in 1 Corinthians 15:3 “For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures.”
You have never preached the gospel unless you have stated these facts. These are the historical facts of the gospel which cannot be changed. How do we know they are facts? Because there were more than 500 people at once who saw our Lord Jesus after His resurrection. Also, you notice that Paul said 1 Corinthians 15:3 “For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received.”
Paul received the gospel firsthand from Jesus Himself on the road to Damascus. The gospel is that of grace. That’s what the book of Galatians is all about. Grace from God through Jesus equals salvation. The Judaizers were bringing the churches into bondage through the law. This still goes on today. The very same false teaching that Paul saw in such a very short time of the gospel in his day. They were saying you must also keep all the commandments.
Those leaders of the Mosaic Law were following Paul into Galatians country. They couldn’t deny Christ’s death, burial and resurrection because there were too many witnesses but, they could say, “Yes Paul is right about those things but, you must keep the Law of Moses also to be saved.” This is the oldest of false teaching since Jesus ascended. It is adding something to the gospel of grace. It is doing something rather than simply believing something.
It is faith plus something rather than faith plus nothing. Every cult has something for you to do in order to be saved. You must do this or you must say that or you must pray this way or pray that way. In our religious society if we could go back in time and hear the testimonies of some who God says were saved many would question it. It is interesting that Paul said to the Philippian jailer, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” in Acts 16:31 and Peter said in Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other; for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”
When you believe, the Holy Spirit indwells you and makes it real. Then here is what happens. 2 Corinthians 5:17 “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” God moves in, changes your life, and gives you a new destination. Trust Him today as your Saviour because listen, if you should die without making that decision, tomorrow will be too late. Hebrews 9:27
Evangelist Ronnie Miller who is in charge of www.themillersbiblestudy.com