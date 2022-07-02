City schools looking to the future

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
The graduates of Mount Airy High School have finished their 13 years in public education graduating with more than $3.5 million in scholarship awards. Each graduate has had the chance to earn workforce credentials, college credits, and skills that will last a lifetime. Over 65% of our graduates participated in free college courses while in high school. This translates into an average savings of $6,700 each year that you would be paying in college tuition at a four year college. Over time this saves parents a lot of money. Congratulations to our graduates as they move forward to their next step of college, the military or the workplace.
Many of our graduates go to Surry Community College to finish out their two-year degree before they go into the workforce or onto a four-year college. Surry Community College is a great cost savings option as well as a way for students to decide which career path they want to pursue. Having a strong community college in our community is outstanding and a resource that all students should take advantage of exploring areas of interest or taking specific skill-developing courses.
Students also work on their workforce credentials and skills through Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses and assessments. Our high school students earned 480 credentials just this year and over 83% of Mount Airy High School students were proficient on CTE assessments. This is in comparison to 70% in our region. Seventy percent of our students achieved platinum, gold, and silver which shows that our students have the literacy, numeracy, and problem-solving skills that employers need in their workplace. Congratulations to Jason Dorsett, principal of Mount Airy High School, Olivia Sikes, CTE director, and the amazing team of CTE educators.
As we prepare the next generation of graduates, Mount Airy City Schools has been given almost $1.8 million to renovate our workforce development center through a statewide grant. This building was built in 1969 and has not had upgrades since then other than some paint and maintenance. We will have the opportunity to upgrade the HVAC, roof, walkway, and awnings. We will renovate the restrooms, create larger hallways, install an elevator, and make the overall environment accessible and inviting for all students and staff. Our county commissioners have contributed 5% of the overall costs to make sure we provide what is needed for our students.
This effort would not be possible without the leadership of our Board of Education and their foresight of our students’ futures. Our hope is to make improvements to the building, create access for handicapped individuals, and utilize up-to-date labs and equipment to prepare our children for the jobs of tomorrow.
We have programs that include drones, aviation science, and Adobe. Mount Airy High School offers health science for all health related careers, food and nutrition, engineering through Project Lead the Way, 3D modeling, and graphic design. We have construction, woodworking, and have added sustainable agriculture. This addition will allow for leadership development and laboratory work with a greenhouse on the campus. Our students can help build sustainable solutions in agriculture for our community.
Mount Airy City Schools has launched the Mount Airy City Schools Educational Foundation and has raised more than $50,000. Donors in our community have pledged an additional $40,000 specifically to innovative programs in our school system because they believe in the future of our children. We know that you do as well.
As you talk with administrators, educators, and our Board of Education, encourage them in their work to make sure all of the Mount Airy community has the workers needed in the future. We hope that our students will see the amazing opportunities they have right here at home and continue to work and grow in Mount Airy. If you are interested in contributing to our innovative programs or would like to have more information please see our website at http://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us or call us at 336-786-8355.