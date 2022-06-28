Demanding rights, but what about responsibilities?

June 28, 2022

To the Editor,

Over the past few years, I have been pondering once again JFK’s admonition to all of us to ask not what our country can do for us, but what we can do for our country. It seems to me that many Americans are takers, especially those who want more stuff no matter how much it takes away from others and destroys our environment.

Where have the givers gone, the ordinary people who volunteered for the Peace Corps or Americorps or invested time in Boys and Girls clubs and helping out local charities and other relief organizations? Maybe I am being too harsh because I care deeply about those I know who do give so unselfishly of themselves.

However, too many of us talk about rights all of the time, particularly the right to bear arms which allows the hateful and insane among us to use weapons of war to shoot up our malls, schools, and places of worship and to create a reign of terror in our society. What about our responsibilities to each other and our country? Why didn’t our forefathers craft a Bill of Responsibilities that we all should abide by to protect our safety and to work to ensure the common good of all Americans?

Just thinking.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy