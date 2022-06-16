Hands off the 2nd Amendment

June 16, 2022

To the Editor,

This is in reference to the June 11 column of Their View, “No compromise on gun laws” by F. Paul Valone.

Spot on. Mr. Valone’s analysis of the two main knee-jerk “solutions” advocated by gun control zealots cuts to the chase. His path forward:

a. citing true gang violence statistics,

b. rescinding Marxist/Socialist policies of defunding the police and unrelenting narrative of “systemic racism,” and

c. desisting with Black Lives Matter (BLM) anti-family philosophy and anti-religious morality denigration

Until the long-term issues above are addressed, his deterrence suggestions to adopt a security model used in airports merits serious consideration. An additional security at schools having a Junior Reserve Officer Training Program (JROTC) is to arm both program instructors, since they, too, like volunteer teachers, have had training in open carry and gun safety.

Finally, yes, we do “need to act” as Biden pontificated with respect to mass shootings; not by politicizing the event, rather by:

a. fully funding police,

b. removing Soros-placed District Attorneys,

c. automatically pronouncing death sentence without appeal on a surviving mass shooter, and

d. enforcing current gun laws.

Leave our 2nd Amendment Right alone.

G.J. Harmon

LtCol USMC (Ret)

Mount Airy