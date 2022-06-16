Motorist thankful for help

To the Editor,

On June 3 my Subaru stopped. The motor blew up, at the stop light in front of Scenic Subaru.

Two police officers and a sheriff’s deputy were there immediately. One of them said “don’t sweat the small stuff. God’s in charge.”

I want to thank these three men who helped us. My husband has cancer. I had him with me on way to oncology office. He’s very sick and the Scenic Subaru people were extra kind and helpful. Angels all around.

Linda S Crissman

Boonville