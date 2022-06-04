The consequences of underage drinking

June 4, 2022 John Peters II Opinion 0
By Charlotte Reeves Guest Columnist

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. This particular column is part of a monthly series on drug abuse prevention and treatment.

Underage drinking occurs when someone under the legal drinking age consumes alcohol. In the United States, the minimum legal drinking age (is 21 years old (Centers for Disease Control, 2022). Over the past several decades, scientific understanding and knowledge of the dangers of underage drinking have increased substantially. Underage drinking is associated with various negative consequences for children and can affect and endanger the lives of those around them.

Children who drink alcohol are more likely to:

• Use drugs. Binge drinking is something that youth are often known to do. It is defined as the consumption of an excessive amount of alcohol in a short period of time. Frequent binge drinkers (nearly 1 million high school students nationwide) are more likely to engage in risky behaviors, including using other drugs such as marijuana and cocaine.

• Get bad grades. Children who use alcohol have higher rates of academic problems and poor school performance compared with nondrinkers.

• Suffer injury and/or death. Injuries due to accidents (such as car wrecks), physical disabilities and diseases, and the effects of possible overdoses are among the health-related consequences of teenage substance abuse. Disproportionate numbers of youth involved with alcohol and other drugs face an increased risk of death through suicide, homicide, accident, and illness.

• Experience mental health issues. Mental health problems such as depression, developmental lags, apathy, withdrawal, and other psychosocial dysfunctions frequently are linked to alcohol and substance use among adolescents.

Youth who use alcohol and/or other substances are at higher risk than nonusers for mental health problems, including depression, conduct problems, personality disorders, suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide, and suicide. Motivation and psychosexual/emotional development also may be influenced (Bureau of Justice Statistics, 1998).

• Engage in risky sexual activity. Young people who use alcohol are more likely to be sexually active at earlier ages, to have sexual intercourse more often, and to have unprotected sex.

• Make bad decisions. Drinking lowers inhibitions and increases the chances that children will engage in risky behavior or do something that they will regret when they are sober.

• Have health problems. Young people who drink are more likely to have health issues such as depression and anxiety disorders.

Having a plan to avoid alcohol can help children make better choices. Talk with your child about what they would do if faced with a decision about alcohol, such as texting a code word to a family member or practicing how they’ll say “no thanks.” Remember, keep it low-key. Don’t worry, you don’t have to get everything across in one talk. Plan to have many short talks. “Talk. They really do hear you.”

If you, or someone you know, would benefit from learning more about “Talk. They Hear You,” contact Charlotte Reeves, Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery Community Outreach Coordinator, at reevesc@co.surry.nc.us. Visit our website at surrycountycares.com for more information about substance use disorder and the many resources in our County.

Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.